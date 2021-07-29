Logo
Oak Family Advisors, Llc Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, B2Gold Corp, Sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Dominion Energy Inc, Pfizer Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oak Family Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, B2Gold Corp, Citigroup Inc, Ares Capital Corp, sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Dominion Energy Inc, Pfizer Inc, Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Family Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Oak Family Advisors, Llc owns 96 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OAK FAMILY ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+family+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OAK FAMILY ADVISORS, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 170,000 shares, 30.48% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 244,432 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.83%
  3. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 53,871 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 56,161 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 56,840 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $69.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 20,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $13.68, with an estimated average price of $13.05. The stock is now traded at around $13.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 62,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Compass Diversified Holdings. The purchase prices were between $23.15 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $206.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 321.82%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $367.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 9,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 244,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: B2Gold Corp (BTG)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in B2Gold Corp by 67.20%. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.87. The stock is now traded at around $4.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 946,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 31.86%. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $34.089000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 163,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 45.05%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 93,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 58.47%. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $19.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 182,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25.

Sold Out: Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.51 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.92.



