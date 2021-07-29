Oak Family Advisors, Llc Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, B2Gold Corp, Sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Dominion Energy Inc, Pfizer Inc

New Purchases: C, NMFC, VGSH, SCHE, CODI, VV, IVOL, IWF, HON, NVEC, TRC, CTAS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, B2Gold Corp, Citigroup Inc, Ares Capital Corp, sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Dominion Energy Inc, Pfizer Inc, Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Family Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Oak Family Advisors, Llc owns 96 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 170,000 shares, 30.48% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 244,432 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.83% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 53,871 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 56,161 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 56,840 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%

Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $69.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 20,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $13.68, with an estimated average price of $13.05. The stock is now traded at around $13.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 62,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Compass Diversified Holdings. The purchase prices were between $23.15 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $206.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 321.82%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $367.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 9,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 244,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in B2Gold Corp by 67.20%. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.87. The stock is now traded at around $4.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 946,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 31.86%. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $34.089000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 163,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 45.05%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 93,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 58.47%. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $19.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 182,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.

Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25.

Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.51 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.92.