Growth Interface Management LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding

For the details of Growth Interface Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/growth+interface+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Growth Interface Management LLC
- NIO Inc (NIO) - 2,620,000 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.09%
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 565,000 shares, 15.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.79%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 171,000 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.25%
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 815,000 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.60%
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 182,000 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 101.79%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $269.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.76%. The holding were 565,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 32.25%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $678.620100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 171,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Growth Interface Management LLC. Also check out:
