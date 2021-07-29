AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Applied Materials Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Sells Union Pacific Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Marvell Technology Inc

- New Purchases: PGR, BAC, FB, TER, LNC, KNX,
- Added Positions: PXD, AMAT, KHC, COP, C, EMR, BA, JPM, MU, SWKS, O, ABBV, SO, GS, XOM, DGRO,
- Reduced Positions: UNP, MRVL, ADI, LLY, LIN, AAPL, SJM, HON, V, CVX, MSFT, CRM, NDAQ, T, HD, OSK, LOW, WRK, CVS, KMI, IWF, NOBL, SPY, RSG,
- Sold Out: AMZN, FISV, SPLK, ADBE, LRCX, UPS, SLB,
For the details of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aafmaa+wealth+management+%26+trust+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 81,785 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
- Oshkosh Corp (OSK) - 70,426 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 61,089 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.19%
- Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 50,636 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 194.74%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 84,522 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $95.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 94,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 10,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $125.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $65.96. The stock is now traded at around $62.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $47.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 58,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 194.74%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $147.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 50,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 126.19%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $137.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 61,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 226.36%. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 143,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 630.65%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 69,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 1153.78%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $69.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 54,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 310.10%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $99.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 39,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC. Also check out:
1. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment