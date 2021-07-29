AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Applied Materials Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Sells Union Pacific Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Marvell Technology Inc

New Purchases: PGR, BAC, FB, TER, LNC, KNX,

PGR, BAC, FB, TER, LNC, KNX, Added Positions: PXD, AMAT, KHC, COP, C, EMR, BA, JPM, MU, SWKS, O, ABBV, SO, GS, XOM, DGRO,

PXD, AMAT, KHC, COP, C, EMR, BA, JPM, MU, SWKS, O, ABBV, SO, GS, XOM, DGRO, Reduced Positions: UNP, MRVL, ADI, LLY, LIN, AAPL, SJM, HON, V, CVX, MSFT, CRM, NDAQ, T, HD, OSK, LOW, WRK, CVS, KMI, IWF, NOBL, SPY, RSG,

UNP, MRVL, ADI, LLY, LIN, AAPL, SJM, HON, V, CVX, MSFT, CRM, NDAQ, T, HD, OSK, LOW, WRK, CVS, KMI, IWF, NOBL, SPY, RSG, Sold Out: AMZN, FISV, SPLK, ADBE, LRCX, UPS, SLB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Applied Materials Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Progressive Corp, Bank of America Corp, sells Union Pacific Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC. As of 2021Q2, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aafmaa+wealth+management+%26+trust+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 81,785 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44% Oshkosh Corp (OSK) - 70,426 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 61,089 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.19% Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 50,636 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 194.74% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 84,522 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $95.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 94,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 10,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $125.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $65.96. The stock is now traded at around $62.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $47.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 58,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 194.74%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $147.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 50,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 126.19%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $137.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 61,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 226.36%. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 143,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 630.65%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 69,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 1153.78%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $69.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 54,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 310.10%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $99.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 39,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.