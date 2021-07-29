Veritas Asset Management LLP Buys Netflix Inc, Sells CVS Health Corp, KE Holdings Inc, Sea

- New Purchases: NFLX,
- Added Positions: MSFT, CTLT, PDD, HDB,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, CVS, CP, CHTR, SE, ABT, FISV, COO, ICE, FB, UNH, BAX, MA, MCO, BDX, TMO, CSGP, ILMN, MSM, PM, WELL, KO, CSCO, CTVA,
- Sold Out: BEKE, TSM, YSG,
For the details of Veritas Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veritas+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Veritas Asset Management LLP
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 879,696 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.99%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 2,415,306 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25%
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 14,772,490 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,983,868 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 2,401,467 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
Veritas Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $516.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Veritas Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Veritas Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.Sold Out: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)
Veritas Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.87 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.42.
