Veritas Asset Management LLP Buys Netflix Inc, Sells CVS Health Corp, KE Holdings Inc, Sea

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Netflix Inc, sells CVS Health Corp, KE Holdings Inc, Sea, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Welltower Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritas Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Veritas Asset Management LLP owns 33 stocks with a total value of $17.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 879,696 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.99% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 2,415,306 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 14,772,490 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,983,868 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 2,401,467 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%

Veritas Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $516.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritas Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34.

Veritas Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Veritas Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.87 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.42.