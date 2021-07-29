Cohen Capital Management, Inc. Buys Butterfly Network Inc, Opendoor Technologies Inc, Porch Group Inc, Sells Upwork Inc, Cummins Inc

- New Purchases: BFLY, BP, PYPL,
- Added Positions: OPEN, PRCH, BABA, PMTYF,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, IWP, IWS, PFLC, IEV,
- Sold Out: UPWK, CMI,
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 56,974 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio.
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 87,218 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio.
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 157,272 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 51,354 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,192 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 199,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $285.360800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Porch Group Inc by 54.95%. The purchase prices were between $12.13 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $16.54. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 258,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 138.55%. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $15.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 167,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Playmates Toys Ltd (PMTYF)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Playmates Toys Ltd by 64.77%. The purchase prices were between $0.05 and $0.1, with an estimated average price of $0.08. The stock is now traded at around $0.082000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $46.96.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.
