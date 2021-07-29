Logo
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. Buys Butterfly Network Inc, Opendoor Technologies Inc, Porch Group Inc, Sells Upwork Inc, Cummins Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Corte Madera, CA, based Investment company Cohen Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Butterfly Network Inc, Opendoor Technologies Inc, Porch Group Inc, BP PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Upwork Inc, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Cohen Capital Management, Inc. owns 132 stocks with a total value of $532 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cohen Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cohen+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cohen Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 56,974 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio.
  2. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 87,218 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio.
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 157,272 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio.
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 51,354 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio.
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,192 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
New Purchase: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 199,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $285.360800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Porch Group Inc by 54.95%. The purchase prices were between $12.13 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $16.54. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 258,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 138.55%. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $15.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 167,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Playmates Toys Ltd (PMTYF)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Playmates Toys Ltd by 64.77%. The purchase prices were between $0.05 and $0.1, with an estimated average price of $0.08. The stock is now traded at around $0.082000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $46.96.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cohen Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Cohen Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cohen Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cohen Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cohen Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
