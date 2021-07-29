Green Square Capital Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells Nucor Corp, Wells Fargo, Eaton Corp PLC

- New Purchases: LEG, JNPR, LMT, DOW, SHY, RRBI, RMO, CCI, COP, TRV, UNP, ROKU, WTRH,
- Added Positions: QQQ, VOO, DIA, MDY, VEA, VGSH, IVV, SRVR, PFE, AMZN, CEF, BSV, VZ, BMY, ABBV, V, DUK, SO, SON, IBM, HD, GOOGL, KO, EXC, PPL, AVGO, CSCO, GILD, CVX, VMD, ISTR, MO, KODK, WBA, MSFT, MSM, FHN, TGT, MMM, MRK, ADM, VB, IP, AMGN, AMT,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, SCHR, EPD, ET, WMB, MMP, VFH, KMI, SNA, T, LYFT, VLO, AMLP, MINT, LUV, NWL, IPG, PSX, AGG, IJR, LUMN, GOVT,
- Sold Out: NUE, WFC, ETN, TXN, WHR, SCHO, CWI,
These are the top 5 holdings of GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 162,788 shares, 17.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.75%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 115,448 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.16%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 83,140 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.45%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,278 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,932 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.65 and $57.95, with an estimated average price of $51.91. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 35,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 64,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $373.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)
Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Red River Bancshares Inc (RRBI)
Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in Red River Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $56.84, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 76.45%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 83,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 162,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 27.16%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $351.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 115,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $494.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 22,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 146,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 48,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25.
