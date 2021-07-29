Logo
Green Square Capital Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells Nucor Corp, Wells Fargo, Eaton Corp PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company Green Square Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Leggett & Platt Inc, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells Nucor Corp, Wells Fargo, Eaton Corp PLC, Texas Instruments Inc, Whirlpool Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Square Capital Llc. As of 2021Q2, Green Square Capital Llc owns 138 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/green+square+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 162,788 shares, 17.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.75%
  2. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 115,448 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.16%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 83,140 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.45%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,278 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,932 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
New Purchase: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.65 and $57.95, with an estimated average price of $51.91. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 35,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)

Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 64,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $373.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Red River Bancshares Inc (RRBI)

Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in Red River Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $56.84, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 76.45%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 83,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 162,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 27.16%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $351.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 115,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $494.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 22,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 146,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 48,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:

1. GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC keeps buying
