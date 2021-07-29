Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. Buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Merck Inc

New Purchases: VTHR, IVV, SCZ,

Waltham, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, sells iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q2, Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,213,076 shares, 23.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,123,890 shares, 21.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.51% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 64,101 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 123,359 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 209,341 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $203.769000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 10,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $443.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.