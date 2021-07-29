Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. Buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Merck Inc

- New Purchases: VTHR, IVV, SCZ,
- Added Positions: SCHZ, BNDX, BIV, STIP, SCHP, BND, SPYX, MTUM, SCHH, SPY, AAPL, AGG, TIP,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, IVE, VO, VTV, IEMG, VB, VNQ, SPDW, VEA, VTIP, VWO, IJS, CBT, EWC, VBR, EEM,
- Sold Out: MRK,
For the details of Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sensible+financial+planning+%26+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,213,076 shares, 23.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,123,890 shares, 21.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.51%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 64,101 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 123,359 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 209,341 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $203.769000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 10,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $443.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 579 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.
