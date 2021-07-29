Aaron Wealth Advisors Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Avidity Biosciences Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Guidewire Software Inc

New Purchases: SPG, ESML, EPD, RETA, EBAY, ISRG, MS, USSG, INTU, MMC, SPGI, RSI, LYG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, sells Avidity Biosciences Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Guidewire Software Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, American International Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aaron Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Aaron Wealth Advisors owns 149 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 346,294 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 303.58% Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 331,096 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.26% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 302,198 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.12% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 308,086 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,829 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%

Aaron Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $126.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.27 and $151.29, with an estimated average price of $112.9. The stock is now traded at around $127.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $980.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 303.58%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 346,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 104.26%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 331,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 302,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 308,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 208,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 40.90%. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $47.64, with an estimated average price of $46.14. The stock is now traded at around $46.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 56,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Aaron Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8.

Aaron Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66.

Aaron Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41.

Aaron Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39.

Aaron Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.