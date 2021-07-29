Round Table Services, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, HubSpot Inc, ProShares Ultra QQQ

- New Purchases: IWN, SNAP, UPS, DEO, PAYX, ADP, MKC, V, SCHX, PEP, SUSA, OEF, WM, PNC, NSC, MDT, COST, BMY, WTER,
- Added Positions: IWD, IYT, IVV, ESGE, VCSH, BRK.B, HD, MBB, JNJ, VOO, PG, BKLN, BND, VTWO, QQQ, MMM, DIS, VTV, VB, VWO, VNQ, BA, EFA, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, IWR, AAPL, AGG, VEA, VO, SBUX, VZ, ROBO, IWV, HACK, IWB, MDY, ED, IDV, VXF, T, XLE, VGT, JPM, AAXJ, CZR, VGK, AMZN, IXUS, UNH, BSV, ACWX, VPL, CSCO, XLU, XLV,
- Sold Out: HUBS, QLD, ZNGA, MUB,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 129,920 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 818,126 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 199,394 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.22%
- New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) - 2,573,513 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 394,564 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.58%
Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 58,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $76.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 52,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $113.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $197.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $84.247700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $160.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 170,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)
Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 96.07%. The purchase prices were between $255.46 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $266.8. The stock is now traded at around $252.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 29,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 73.53%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $326.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 41.61%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)
Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The sale prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7.Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.53.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49.
