Aua Capital Management, Llc Buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Signet Jewelers, Sells Wells Fargo, Philip Morris International Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aua Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Signet Jewelers, Organon, Vroom Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Philip Morris International Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Schlumberger, The Kraft Heinz Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aua Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Aua Capital Management, Llc owns 345 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AUA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aua+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AUA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 102,301 shares, 27.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 141,611 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%
  3. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 97,345 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.24%
  4. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 60,808 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 70,118 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.03%
New Purchase: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)

Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.56 and $38.82, with an estimated average price of $35.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)

Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $43.24 and $49.61, with an estimated average price of $45.36. The stock is now traded at around $47.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 39 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gray Television Inc (GTN)

Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Gray Television Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.4 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36. The stock is now traded at around $172.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 97,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 49.01%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Evercore Inc (EVR)

Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Evercore Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $133.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Atkore Inc (ATKR)

Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Atkore Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $89.11, with an estimated average price of $76.06. The stock is now traded at around $74.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Clean Harbors Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $84.06 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MarineMax Inc (HZO)

Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in MarineMax Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $45.19 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 32 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Barclays PLC (BCS)

Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Barclays PLC. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.22.

Sold Out: PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO)

Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund. The sale prices were between $25.81 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $26.85.

Sold Out: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The sale prices were between $11.69 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.54.

Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $23.24, with an estimated average price of $22.56.

Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trus (FXB)

Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trus. The sale prices were between $132.35 and $137.02, with an estimated average price of $134.89.

Sold Out: BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT)

Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.56 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $12.



