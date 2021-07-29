Aua Capital Management, Llc Buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Signet Jewelers, Sells Wells Fargo, Philip Morris International Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: AYI, HTH, GTN, FWONK, VRM, OGN,
- Added Positions: SUB, SHY, VXF, VUG, VIG, VT, VCSH, SHM, BSV, BND, GLD, IEI, WAFD, FTDR, CDAY, SMPL, ATKR, W, CXP, SAIC, MUSA, SUPN, DOOR, EVR, ZUMZ, LSTR, AMED, AMT, BXS, BBY, CLH, DECK, FCN, FCNCA, FORM, FULT, JBHT, JOUT, DOX, JEF, HZO, NBIX, NXST, ES, PRGS, O, SNBR, SIG, TTEC, UTHR,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, EFA, AXP, PM, WFC, XOM, SLB, KHC, PYPL, EOG, DD, OTIS, SANM, SWX, SNX, KMPR, MTH, POR, PRIM, LRN, RCII, OPI, SEM, PRI, CMRE, TSC, CIO, PRAH, APLE, TEAM, VVV, ILPT, CTVA, CNXC, GPK, AMKR, AIT, AVT, BOH, BLK, BRKR, BLDR, CSGS, CMC, CCI, DLX, EME, FNB, FHI, VTRS, ITGR, HRB, HUBG, JCOM, JBL, KBH, KFRC, LPX, MDU, MANT, MTZ, VIVO, MCHP,
- Sold Out: HYT, FXB, PCI, PDI, NWG, PKO, BCS, DB, CORE, BAC, PRSP, Z, JRVR, STAY, MMI, CSGP, CS, EBS, SAN, VAR, RIG, BCOR, AGM,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 102,301 shares, 27.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 141,611 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%
- iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 97,345 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.24%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 60,808 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 70,118 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.03%
Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)
Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.56 and $38.82, with an estimated average price of $35.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)
Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $43.24 and $49.61, with an estimated average price of $45.36. The stock is now traded at around $47.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 39 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gray Television Inc (GTN)
Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Gray Television Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.4 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 162 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 203 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)
Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36. The stock is now traded at around $172.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 97,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 49.01%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Evercore Inc (EVR)
Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Evercore Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $133.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Atkore Inc (ATKR)
Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Atkore Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $89.11, with an estimated average price of $76.06. The stock is now traded at around $74.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)
Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Clean Harbors Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $84.06 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MarineMax Inc (HZO)
Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in MarineMax Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $45.19 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 32 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Barclays PLC (BCS)
Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Barclays PLC. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.22.Sold Out: PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO)
Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund. The sale prices were between $25.81 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $26.85.Sold Out: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The sale prices were between $11.69 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.54.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $23.24, with an estimated average price of $22.56.Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trus (FXB)
Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trus. The sale prices were between $132.35 and $137.02, with an estimated average price of $134.89.Sold Out: BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT)
Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.56 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $12.
