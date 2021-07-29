Xometry to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc ( XMTR), a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on August 12, 2021.



Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. In addition to its press release announcing its second quarter 2021 financial results, Xometry will release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com on August 12, 2021.

Xometry, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

Thursday, August 12, 2021

5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific

Please dial (877) 313-2061 (US/CAN) or (470) 495-9537 (International) to listen to the call

The conference ID is 8195399

You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com to listen to a live webcast of the call



The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website.

About Xometry

Xometry is a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, transforming one of the largest industries in the world. Xometry uses its proprietary technology to create a marketplace that enables buyers to efficiently source on-demand manufactured parts and assemblies, and empowers sellers of manufacturing services to grow their businesses. Xometry’s buyers range from self-funded startups to Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Investor Contacts

Shawn Milne

VP Investor Relations

240-335-8132

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ted Weismann

fama PR for Xometry

(617) 396-7740

[email protected]