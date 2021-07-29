Logo
Metromile to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, August 9, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metromile, Inc. (“Metromile”) ( MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, today announced it will release its second quarter financial 2021 results after the market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Metromile will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 2:00 pm Pacific Time / 5:00 pm Eastern Time on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Metromile’s investor relations website at ir.metromile.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-0789 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8562 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.metromile.com for 90 days following the call.

About Metromile

Metromile ( MILE, MILEW) is a leading digital insurance platform in the United States. With data science as its foundation, Metromile offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies by the mile instead of the industry’s reliance on approximations that have historically made prices unfair. Metromile’s digitally native offering is built around the modern driver’s needs, featuring automated claims, complimentary smart driving features and annual average savings of 47% over what they were paying their previous auto insurer.

In addition, through Metromile Enterprise, it licenses its technology platform to insurance companies around the world. This cloud-based software as a service enables carriers to operate with greater efficiency, automate claims to expedite resolution, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of employees.

For more information about Metromile, visit www.metromile.com and enterprise.metromile.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Garrett Edson, ICR
[email protected]
646-677-1889

Public Relations

Rick Chen, Metromile
[email protected]
415-676-7744

