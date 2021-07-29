Logo
Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that the Company has scheduled the release of its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The press release will be followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET, which will be open to the public via telephone and webcast. During the conference call, the Company will review its financial results and provide business updates.

The conference call dial-in numbers are (877) 377-7553 for domestic callers and (678) 894-3968 for international callers. The conference ID number for the call is 1971045. Participants may access the live webcast via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events+and+Presentations. A conference call replay will be available for one week following the conference call. The conference call replay numbers for domestic and international callers are (855) 859-2056 and (404) 537-3406, respectively. The conference ID number for the replay is 1971045.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a robust genomic medicines pipeline. Using ground-breaking science, including our proprietary zinc finger genome engineering technology and manufacturing expertise, Sangamo aims to create new genomic medicines for patients suffering from diseases for which existing treatment options are inadequate or currently don’t exist. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005265/en/

