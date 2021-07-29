Logo
Fluent, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 9, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. ( FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on August 9, 2021 at 4:30pm ET to discuss its quarterly results and provide a business update. The conference call information is listed below. The call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Fluent website at www.fluentco.com. Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION
WHEN: Monday, August 9, 2021 at 4:30pm ET
DOMESTIC DIAL-IN: (844) 200-6205
INTERNATIONAL DIAL-IN: +44 208-0682-558
PARTICIPANT ACCESS CODE: 239626

Following completion of the earnings call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to participate. To listen to the telephone replay, please dial (929) 458-6194 or +44 204-525-0658 with the replay passcode 219812. The replay will be available for one week, including on the Fluent website at www.fluentco.com.

About Fluent, Inc.
Fluent ( FLNT) is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging our proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.fluentco.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations
Fluent, Inc.
(917) 310-2070
[email protected]

