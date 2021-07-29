Thryv Shortlisted for the SaaS Awards for Second Year

Dallas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. ( THRY, Financial), the provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end customer experience platform built for growing small businesses, is proud to announce it has been shortlisted for the second year in a row for the SaaS Awards, an international award recognizing innovation in software solutions.

Thryv is shortlisted for the category: Best SaaS Product for Customer Services / CRM, along with 15 other finalists. The award is given to the SaaS product that best allows businesses to support their customers. Entries must illustrate customer service and CRM that supports the end-to-end user journey with evidence of success in client testimonials.

In a recent testimonial, Thryv user Karen Brockington, owner of The Brockington Firm LLC, a financial services firm in Owings Mills, Md., discusses how Thryv helps her grow her business, improve customer communication and deliver a professional appearance.

“As the company began to grow, I needed more of a compact way to be able to interact with my clients,” Brockington said. “Thryv has helped me solve those issues by combining a great system for me to communicate not just with my clients, but also with the outside world. It has allowed me to be able send communications all at once to all of my clients. … Thryv has allowed me to be able to do business well and to let people know we are professional and that we care about what we do.”

James Williams, Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, said, “Just as SaaS technologies have been vital in pivoting organizational functions to respond to global crises, they will be essential as we look forward to returning to normal levels of productivity. The shortlisted candidates announced today, have made it through that first round. They represent truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they’re freshly-funded disruptors or established names. Our judges have some incredibly difficult decisions to make before announcing the final winners in each category of the software awards at the end of August.”

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on August 31, 2021.

“This recognition from the SaaS Awards is a true testament to how our software solution is helping Thryv users create exceptional customer experiences for their clients,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing. “Our CRM is at the center of all user activity, including a verticalized structure with industry-specific functionality, a customer-facing portal and integration with communication, payments and all other customer-centric activity.”

Thryv was also recently named to the 2021 Capterra Shortlist for Marketing Automation Software, as a Top Performer, which are the services that receive the highest scores in both popularity and user ratings.

Capterra, a Gartner partner, creates its Shortlist by evaluating exclusive data and trusted reviews from verified users. To view verified user reviews, visit Thryv’s Capterra profile.

Thryv provides a multitude of functionality in its platform, such as estimates, invoicing, payment requests and reminders, and payment processing with ThryvPay, Google My Business integration, a verticalized CRM tailored to various industries, email and SMS text marketing automation, online appointment scheduling, social media and online review management and more.

For more information, visit Thryv.com.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

The company owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables business managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 SMBs globally that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Thryv acquired Sensis, Australia’s leading digital, marketing and directory services provider, which helps Australians connect and engage through its leading platforms, digital consumer businesses (Yellow™, White Pages™, TrueLocal™ and Whereis™), search engine marketing and optimization services, website products, social, data and mapping solutions, and through its digital agency Found™. Sensis is also Australia’s largest print directory publisher including the Yellow Pages™ and White Pages™.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Sensis has a sales presence in all states and territories across Australia.

