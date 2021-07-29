Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

HONOLULU, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Territorial Bancorp Inc. ( TBNK) (the “Company”), headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, the holding company parent of Territorial Savings Bank, announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is expected to be paid on August 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of August 12, 2021.

Allan Kitagawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Hawaii’s economy has improved as more visitors arrive in the state. Our balance sheet and asset quality remain strong and we are well-positioned to help our customers with their banking needs. We also continue to return capital to our shareholders by paying dividends and repurchasing shares.”

Forward-looking statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “will,” “may” and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • statements of our goals, intentions and expectations;
  • statements regarding our business plans, prospects, growth and operating strategies;
  • statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and
  • estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. We are under no duty to and do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:

  • The effect of any pandemic disease, including COVID-19, natural disaster, war, act of terrorism, accident or similar events;
  • general economic conditions, either internationally, nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected;
  • competition among depository and other financial institutions;
  • inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments;
  • adverse changes in the securities markets;
  • changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements;
  • changes in monetary or fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board;
  • our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;
  • our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, if any;
  • changes in consumer demand, spending, borrowing and savings habits;
  • changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board;
  • changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans;
  • the timing and amount of revenues that we may recognize;
  • the value and marketability of collateral underlying our loan portfolios;
  • our ability to retain key employees;
  • cyberattacks, computer viruses and other technological risks that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data or disable our systems;
  • technological change that may be more difficult or expensive than expected;
  • the ability of third-party providers to perform their obligations to us;
  • the ability of the U.S. Government to manage federal debt limits;
  • the quality and composition of our investment portfolio;
  • changes in market and other conditions that would affect our ability to repurchase our common stock; and
  • changes in our financial condition or results of operations that reduce capital available to pay dividends.

Because of these and a wide variety of other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements.

Contact: Walter Ida
(808) 946-1400

ti?nf=ODI4NzcwOSM0MzE3NTYzIzIwMTkwMDQ=
9d565ced-0ebe-415d-a956-47242aab54fd
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment