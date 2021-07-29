Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend

HONOLULU, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Territorial Bancorp Inc. ( TBNK) (the “Company”), headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, the holding company parent of Territorial Savings Bank, announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is expected to be paid on August 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of August 12, 2021.



Allan Kitagawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Hawaii’s economy has improved as more visitors arrive in the state. Our balance sheet and asset quality remain strong and we are well-positioned to help our customers with their banking needs. We also continue to return capital to our shareholders by paying dividends and repurchasing shares.”

