First Financial Bank Announces Election Of Chris Cook As Executive Vice President Of Marketing

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ABILENE, Texas, July 29, 2021

ABILENE, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Financial Bankshares, N.A., have announced the election of Chris Cook as Executive Vice President of Marketing. The announcement was made by Ron Butler, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer of First Financial Bankshares, Abilene.

First_Financial_Bank_Chris_Cook.jpg

"We are excited to welcome Chris Cook to First Financial. We will benefit greatly from Chris' experience and expertise, and we look forward to his leadership and contributions to the continued success of our company," Butler said. "Chris will assist in strengthening the First Financial brand across the state of Texas by enhancing our communications, campaign strategies, media and public relations, and digital marketing efforts. We are pleased to welcome Chris to the First Financial family."

Cook recently spent 22 years at Texas Tech University, including the first 11 years as Associate Athletics Director for Communications, working closely with the university's nationally-recognized football and men's basketball programs, and most recently as Senior Director in the Office of Communications and Marketing in the Office of the President. He has nearly 30 years of experience in public and media relations with marked success in cultivating and developing media relationships and securing regional and national media placements. Cook also directed numerous successful marketing and reputation campaigns at the university. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from Louisiana Tech University and a master of arts degree in mass communication from Texas Tech. Cook currently sits on the board of the South Plains Food Bank and served on the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities Council on Strategic Communications executive committee (2017-20).

About First Financial Bank, N.A.

First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, College Station, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial Bankshares, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=DA59248&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bank-announces-election-of-chris-cook-as-executive-vice-president-of-marketing-301344672.html

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

