Republic Services, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

PHOENIX, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.425 per share to $0.46 per share, which represents an increase of approximately 8 percent. The quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share will be paid on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 1, 2021.

"We are raising our quarterly dividend by approximately 8 percent," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "This is the seventeenth consecutive year we've increased our dividend, which demonstrates our commitment to efficiently return cash to shareholders."

