PR Newswire

HONG KONG, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) ("GCBC" or the "Company"), China's leading provider of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing, and stem cell storage services, today announced that the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filed Form 20-F includes audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov and also be found at the Investor Relations section of GCBC's website at http://ir.globalcordbloodcorp.com.

About Global Cord Blood Corporation

Global Cord Blood Corporation is the first and largest umbilical cord blood banking operator in China in terms of geographical coverage and the only cord blood banking operator with multiple licenses. Global Cord Blood Corporation provides cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. For more information, please visit the Company's website at:

http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com.

For more information, please contact:

Global Cord Blood Corporation

Investor Relations Department

Tel: (+852) 3605-8180

Email: [email protected]

ICR, Inc.

Mr. William Zima

Tel: (+86) 10-6583-7511

U.S. Tel: (646) 405-5185

Email: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cord-blood-corporation-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301344162.html

SOURCE Global Cord Blood Corporation