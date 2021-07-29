Echo Global Logistics Named One of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Echo Global Logistics Named One of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Echo Earns Honor from National Association for Business Resources for Eighth Year

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, announced today that the company has been named one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. This is the eighth year Echo has earned this honor from the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). Every year, companies throughout the greater Chicago region compete to be named one of the top workplaces in the city, and only a few receive this honor.

Echo_Global_Logistics_named_one_of_Chicago_s_Best_and_Brightest_Companies_to_Work_For.jpg

"We're proud to be recognized as one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For once again," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "We invest in our people by providing them with ongoing training and career development and by giving them the tools and technology they need to succeed. These are just some of the many ways we distinguish our company as an employer of choice."

As a Fortune 1000 company, Echo has a positive and productive corporate culture and offers employees robust benefits, development opportunities, mentorship programs, volunteer time off, team-building events, recreational clubs, and more. In addition, Echo has a strong commitment to advancing Diversity & Inclusion and aims to create an environment that values, supports, and amplifies the diverse voices of its employees. One way Echo accomplishes this is by encouraging team members to join its employee resource groups that focus on diversity of gender, culture, race, sexual orientation, and life experience.

"Echo creates an environment where the best and brightest thrive by learning new skills and working with world-class technology," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources Officer at Echo. "Our leadership team understands that people are our most valuable asset, and that's why employees from across Chicagoland join Echo and stay with us long term to build great careers."

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO at Best and Brightest Programs. "Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first."

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, NABR has identified numerous best HR practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards. For more information, visit www.thebestandbrightest.com.

About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations:
Zach Jecklin
SVP of Strategy
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2046

Media Relations:
Christopher Clemmensen
SVP of Marketing
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2132

Echo_Logo_Tagline__RGB_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG59161&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echo-global-logistics-named-one-of-chicagos-best-and-brightest-companies-to-work-for-301344570.html

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG59161&Transmission_Id=202107291601PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG59161&DateId=20210729
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment