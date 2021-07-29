Northwest Pipe Company Supplying Water Transmission Pipe for a Landmark Water Reclamation Project in Southern California

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Northwest Pipe Company Supplying Water Transmission Pipe for a Landmark Water Reclamation Project in Southern California

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pipe will transport recycled water for the San Diego Pure Water Project that will provide safe drinking water for the City.

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 29, 2021

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, has been selected to supply pipe for the Pure Water San Diego project. This sustainable and environmentally-conscious project is a phased, multi-year program that will provide more than 40% of San Diego's water supply by the end of 2035.

Northwest_Pipe_Company_Logo.jpg

The City of San Diego is utilizing proven water purification technology to clean recycled water and produce safe, high-quality drinking water while reducing the amount of treated water discharged into the ocean. This cost-effective treatment will provide a reliable, sustainable water supply and reduce the City's dependence on imported water.

Northwest Pipe Company will be manufacturing steel pipe for the North City Pure Water Pipeline, which is a critical component of Phase 1. When complete, the 7.54-mile pipeline will transport 30 million gallons per day of recycled water from Morena Pump Station to the Miramar Reservoir, where it will mix with imported and local water. The City will treat the water again before use.

The Company is using over 3,220 tons of steel to manufacture the 48-inch diameter engineered steel pipeline. The pipe features cement mortar lining and cement mortar coating with a polyethylene tape wrap. Long Beach-based W.A. Rasic Construction is the installation contractor for this segment.

"Northwest Pipe is excited to be part of this environmentally conscious water recycling project," states Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. "This project reduces ocean discharge and increases water reuse, and we believe we will be seeing more projects with this type of purification process. We are proud to be supplying pipe for the San Diego Pure Water project."

About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company produces high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products, Permalok® steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offerings of fittings and specialized components. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission and infrastructure, water and wastewater plant piping, structural stormwater and sewer systems, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Contact:
Aaron Wilkins
Chief Financial Officer
Northwest Pipe Company
360-397-6294 • [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF59461&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-pipe-company-supplying-water-transmission-pipe-for-a-landmark-water-reclamation-project-in-southern-california-301344719.html

SOURCE Northwest Pipe Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF59461&Transmission_Id=202107291620PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF59461&DateId=20210729
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment