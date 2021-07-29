Logo
Datadog Announces Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace to Support Customers' Cloud Migrations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, deepening its partnership with Google Cloud. Google Cloud customers can now purchase Datadog with just a few clicks on the Google Cloud Marketplace, allowing them to quickly and easily monitor the health of their applications and infrastructure across their Google Cloud and hybrid cloud environments.

Datadog_Logo.jpg

Google Cloud Marketplace offers integrated solutions vetted by Google Cloud, to support customers' enterprise IT needs. Customers rely on Google Cloud Marketplace to identify and purchase the third-party tools that help them move to, build on and work in Google Cloud. In addition to easier access, customers who purchase Datadog through Google Cloud Marketplace will benefit from consolidated billing and streamlined procurement. Datadog usage will appear directly on customers' Google Cloud invoices, and customers will be able to pay for a portion of this usage with their committed Google Cloud spend.

"By making Datadog available on Google Cloud via Marketplace, customers will have access to Datadog's advanced monitoring and security capabilities," said Amy Bray, Global Head, Google Cloud Marketplace, Google. "With Datadog on Google Cloud, customers can quickly begin leveraging its capabilities in application monitoring and security, ultimately helping them accelerate their cloud migrations and digital transformations."

"We're excited that Datadog is now available in the Google Cloud Marketplace," said Marc Weisman, Vice President, Product Management, Datadog. "Monitoring and security are crucial for companies as they move their infrastructure and applications to the cloud, and we look forward to supporting Google Cloud customers as they undertake these initiatives."

Datadog's existing partnership and support for Google Cloud includes:

  • Access to Datadog's 450+ integrations on Google Cloud's scalable and secure infrastructure, including integrations with Google Cloud services such as Compute Engine, Cloud Storage, BigQuery and more.
  • The ability to deploy the Datadog Agent directly on hosts and compute instances in Google Cloud, to collect metrics with greater granularity.
  • Extended go-to-market collaboration and deeper sales alignment with Google Cloud and Datadog sales teams.
  • Continued investment into product co-innovation with more native joint solutions around Anthos, Open Telemetry and the Google Cloud operations suite.

For more information and to get started with Datadog, visit Datadog in Google Cloud Marketplace.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact
Datadog
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY58757&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datadog-announces-availability-on-google-cloud-marketplace-to-support-customers-cloud-migrations-301344171.html

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY58757&Transmission_Id=202107291630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY58757&DateId=20210729
