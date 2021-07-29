Mairs and Power Comments on Alphabet

Alphabet ( GOOG, Financial) has performed strongly after somewhat lagging its big-tech brethren last year. It is now the Fund’s second largest position, so its outperformance has had a significant impact on the portfolio. The company is monetizing its YouTube business with increased video advertisements, and it should benefit further as travel and leisure advertising spend rebound.

From the Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) Growth Fund's second-quarter 2021 shareholder letter.