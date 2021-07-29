Mairs and Power Comments on Nvidia

And Nvidia ( NVDA, Financial) is booming as demand for its graphics cards accelerates, particularly from data centers and in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications. Some of the company’s cards are also used in mining cryptocurrencies, a situation we’re monitoring closely, since declines in crypto prices can cause the market to be flooded with used cards. Longer term, we continue to be excited by the growth potential in Nvidia’s core gaming market, as well as the AI and ML opportunities.

From the Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) Growth Fund's second-quarter 2021 shareholder letter.