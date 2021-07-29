Ken Fisher's Firm Boosts Several Big Tech Holdings in 2nd Quarter

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), CEO and chief investment officer of Fisher Investments, disclosed this week that his firm’s top four buys during the second quarter included several major “Big Tech” companies like Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial) and Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial). The firm also raised its holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ( VCIT, Financial).

The son of legendary investor Phil Fisher, Ken wrote Forbes’ “Portfolio Strategy” column for more than three decades until 2016. His firm’s investment philosophy stems from the idea that supply and demand are major determinants of security price and that the market price of securities reflect all widely known information about the security.

As of June 30, Fisher’s $159.08 billion equity portfolio contains 943 stocks, with 82 new positions and a turnover ratio of 4%. The firm’s top four holdings in terms of weight are technology, financial services, consumer cyclical and health care, representing 26.43%, 13.57%, 12.77% and 10.30% of the equity portfolio.

Apple

Fisher purchased 2,045,740 shares of Apple ( AAPL, Financial), increasing the position to 64,859,659 shares. Shares averaged $129.28 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.58.

The Cupertino, California-based consumer electronics giant said on Tuesday that revenue for the quarter ending June 26 reached a fiscal third-quarter record of $81.4 billion, up 36% year over year.

GuruFocus ranks Apple’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 95% of global competitors.

Gurus with large holdings in Apple include Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio).

Microsoft

Fisher purchased 823,402 shares of Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial), upping the stake to 24,813,270 shares. Shares averaged $253.66 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.43.

GuruFocus ranks the Redmond, Washington-based software giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 6.9% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 97% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Microsoft include Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Global Management.

Amazon

Fisher purchased 59,124 shares of Amazon.com ( AMZN, Financial), bringing the holding to 1,875,097 shares. Shares averaged $3,316.50 during the second quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.99.

GuruFocus ranks the Seattle-based e-commerce giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that is near a 10-year high of 6.63% despite outperforming just over 65% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Amazon.com include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio).

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond

Fisher purchased 5,932,132 shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ( VCIT, Financial), boosting the position 13.19% to 50,919,438 shares. Shares averaged $93.73 during the second quarter.

According to Vanguard’s website, the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond seeks to track the performance of a basket of high-quality, investment-grade corporate bonds with a dollar-weighted average maturity between five and 10 years.