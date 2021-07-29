Logo
Ken Fisher's Firm Boosts Several Big Tech Holdings in 2nd Quarter

Guru's top buys include Apple, Microsoft and a Vanguard corporate bond

Author's Avatar
James Li
Jul 29, 2021

Summary

  • Ken Fisher’s firm released its second-quarter portfolio.
  • Top buys in terms of weight include Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.com.
  • Firm also boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond.
Article's Main Image

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), CEO and chief investment officer of Fisher Investments, disclosed this week that his firm’s top four buys during the second quarter included several major “Big Tech” companies like Apple Inc. (

AAPL, Financial), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN, Financial). The firm also raised its holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond (VCIT, Financial).

The son of legendary investor Phil Fisher, Ken wrote Forbes’ “Portfolio Strategy” column for more than three decades until 2016. His firm’s investment philosophy stems from the idea that supply and demand are major determinants of security price and that the market price of securities reflect all widely known information about the security.

1420821927324405760.png

As of June 30, Fisher’s $159.08 billion equity portfolio contains 943 stocks, with 82 new positions and a turnover ratio of 4%. The firm’s top four holdings in terms of weight are technology, financial services, consumer cyclical and health care, representing 26.43%, 13.57%, 12.77% and 10.30% of the equity portfolio.

1420831126737506304.png

Apple

Fisher purchased 2,045,740 shares of Apple (

AAPL, Financial), increasing the position to 64,859,659 shares. Shares averaged $129.28 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.58.

1420857287467192320.png

1420834448177483776.png

The Cupertino, California-based consumer electronics giant said on Tuesday that revenue for the quarter ending June 26 reached a fiscal third-quarter record of $81.4 billion, up 36% year over year.

1420835872475041792.png

GuruFocus ranks Apple’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 95% of global competitors.

1420843564241375232.png

Gurus with large holdings in Apple include Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio).

1420844010095890432.png

Microsoft

Fisher purchased 823,402 shares of Microsoft (

MSFT, Financial), upping the stake to 24,813,270 shares. Shares averaged $253.66 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.43.

1420857390311526400.png

1420846891494658048.png

GuruFocus ranks the Redmond, Washington-based software giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 6.9% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 97% of global competitors.

1420849128153403392.png

Other gurus with holdings in Microsoft include Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Global Management.

1420849465245421568.png

Amazon

Fisher purchased 59,124 shares of Amazon.com (

AMZN, Financial), bringing the holding to 1,875,097 shares. Shares averaged $3,316.50 during the second quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.99.

1420857466119376896.png

1420853781880492032.png

GuruFocus ranks the Seattle-based e-commerce giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that is near a 10-year high of 6.63% despite outperforming just over 65% of global competitors.

1420856342041710592.png

Other gurus with holdings in Amazon.com include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio).

1420856620849680384.png

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond

Fisher purchased 5,932,132 shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond (

VCIT, Financial), boosting the position 13.19% to 50,919,438 shares. Shares averaged $93.73 during the second quarter.

1420857109121191936.png

According to Vanguard’s website, the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond seeks to track the performance of a basket of high-quality, investment-grade corporate bonds with a dollar-weighted average maturity between five and 10 years.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long AAPL and VCIT.
