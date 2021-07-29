Mairs and Power Comments on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( INSP, Financial) is a med-tech company, founded by former Medtronic executives, that uses technology similar to that found in defibrillators and pacemakers to treat obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s implantable device gives the muscles in the back of the tongue a small “shock” to keep it from blocking air flow. Inspire anticipates a $10 billion market for its device, which can replace bulky CPAP machines. What’s more, it has obtained reimbursement from major insurers, including Medicare. Though a high-valuation company, Inspire has a potentially large market opportunity.

From the Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) Growth Fund's second-quarter 2021 shareholder letter.