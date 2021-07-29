Mairs and Power Comments on Polaris

We also added recreational vehicle manufacturer Polaris ( PII, Financial), whose current valuation looks very attractive. While its revenue and earnings have been constrained by supply chain difficulties, demand is strong and is likely to remain so. Longer-term, we see opportunities for the new management team to streamline the portfolio and to make use of new technologies that further differentiate its products.

From the Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) Growth Fund's second-quarter 2021 shareholder letter.