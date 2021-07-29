Logo
Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys MediaAlpha Inc, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc, Hayward Holdings Inc, Sells Installed Building Products Inc, Allegro Microsystems Inc, Addus HomeCare Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Leola, PA, based Investment company Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust (Current Portfolio) buys MediaAlpha Inc, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc, Hayward Holdings Inc, MannKind Corp, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, sells Installed Building Products Inc, Allegro Microsystems Inc, Addus HomeCare Corp, II-VI Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. As of 2021Q2, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 199 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emerald+mutual+fund+advisers+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST
  1. Freshpet Inc (FRPT) - 407,957 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
  2. Rapid7 Inc (RPD) - 629,080 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2%
  3. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) - 924,155 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  4. Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) - 376,042 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio.
  5. Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 955,147 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42%
New Purchase: MediaAlpha Inc (MAX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in MediaAlpha Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.96 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $39.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 666,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.5 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 439,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MannKind Corp (MNKD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in MannKind Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.32. The stock is now traded at around $4.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,879,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.18 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 596,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 653,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $5.558000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,335,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc by 101.74%. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $64.86, with an estimated average price of $61.76. The stock is now traded at around $64.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 385,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 82.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.63 and $96.48, with an estimated average price of $84.99. The stock is now traded at around $76.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 222,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Summit Materials Inc (SUM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Summit Materials Inc by 62.12%. The purchase prices were between $27.81 and $36.16, with an estimated average price of $31.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 538,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Gossamer Bio Inc by 181.27%. The purchase prices were between $8 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $7.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,261,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 59.68%. The purchase prices were between $46.19 and $65.48, with an estimated average price of $53.69. The stock is now traded at around $68.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 264,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 32.32%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $48.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 492,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The sale prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68.

Sold Out: Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc. The sale prices were between $22.86 and $28, with an estimated average price of $26.1.

Sold Out: Addus HomeCare Corp (ADUS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Addus HomeCare Corp. The sale prices were between $80.75 and $110.22, with an estimated average price of $97.49.

Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32.

Sold Out: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Sold Out: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $166.28 and $213.54, with an estimated average price of $196.05.

Reduced: TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced to a holding in TransMedics Group Inc by 38.52%. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $29.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust still held 369,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced to a holding in Organogenesis Holdings Inc by 35.74%. The sale prices were between $14.92 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $18.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust still held 900,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced to a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp by 33.69%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust still held 372,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Avrobio Inc (AVRO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced to a holding in Avrobio Inc by 65.62%. The sale prices were between $7.84 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $7.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust still held 325,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Replimune Group Inc (REPL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced to a holding in Replimune Group Inc by 22.16%. The sale prices were between $28.5 and $39.37, with an estimated average price of $34.17. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust still held 753,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 20.47%. The sale prices were between $39.58 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $44.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust still held 559,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST. Also check out:

1. EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST's Undervalued Stocks
2. EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
insider

insider