Emerald Advisers Inc Buys MediaAlpha Inc, Hayward Holdings Inc, MannKind Corp, Sells Installed Building Products Inc, Addus HomeCare Corp, Allegro Microsystems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Emerald Advisers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys MediaAlpha Inc, Hayward Holdings Inc, MannKind Corp, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, sells Installed Building Products Inc, Addus HomeCare Corp, Allegro Microsystems Inc, II-VI Inc, NeoGenomics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerald Advisers Inc. As of 2021Q2, Emerald Advisers Inc owns 274 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EMERALD ADVISERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emerald+advisers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EMERALD ADVISERS INC
  1. Freshpet Inc (FRPT) - 359,730 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.96%
  2. Rapid7 Inc (RPD) - 583,777 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.55%
  3. Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) - 338,829 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
  4. Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 856,406 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.62%
  5. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) - 757,980 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.76%
New Purchase: MediaAlpha Inc (MAX)

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in MediaAlpha Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.96 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $39.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 605,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.18 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 600,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MannKind Corp (MNKD)

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in MannKind Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.32. The stock is now traded at around $4.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,826,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY)

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.5 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 411,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 627,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.63 and $96.48, with an estimated average price of $84.99. The stock is now traded at around $76.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 147,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS)

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Gossamer Bio Inc by 182.88%. The purchase prices were between $8 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $7.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,276,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Summit Materials Inc (SUM)

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Summit Materials Inc by 58.99%. The purchase prices were between $27.81 and $36.16, with an estimated average price of $31.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 512,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 59.86%. The purchase prices were between $46.19 and $65.48, with an estimated average price of $53.69. The stock is now traded at around $68.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 251,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI)

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $64.86, with an estimated average price of $61.76. The stock is now traded at around $64.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 369,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $48.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 455,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 48.50%. The purchase prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 257,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The sale prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68.

Sold Out: Addus HomeCare Corp (ADUS)

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Addus HomeCare Corp. The sale prices were between $80.75 and $110.22, with an estimated average price of $97.49.

Sold Out: Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM)

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc. The sale prices were between $22.86 and $28, with an estimated average price of $26.1.

Sold Out: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $166.28 and $213.54, with an estimated average price of $196.05.

Sold Out: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Sold Out: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $118.15, with an estimated average price of $100.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of EMERALD ADVISERS INC. Also check out:

1. EMERALD ADVISERS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EMERALD ADVISERS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EMERALD ADVISERS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EMERALD ADVISERS INC keeps buying
