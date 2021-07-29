Emerald Advisers Inc Buys MediaAlpha Inc, Hayward Holdings Inc, MannKind Corp, Sells Installed Building Products Inc, Addus HomeCare Corp, Allegro Microsystems Inc

New Purchases: MAX, HAYW, MNKD, SNCY, WOOF, TBK, BXS, PTGX, XPO, WSC, BX, PANW, WAL, NVCR, DXCM, ARKG, MPB, SHEN, LC, SHLS, MPWR, SQ, GLPI, THG, QTS, TRHC, UIS, ORRF, ALRM, S, S, APD, PLUG, AMT, SEM, ANSS, ODFL, TGT, TIGO, TWTR, VG, XPER, ABT, EMAN, BURL, ATSG, C, CERT, CNNE, CRM, CRS, CSCO, CVS, CZFS, PFIS, GDRX, GS, ATI, HEAR, INMD, LTHM, ATEX, BLD, ONEM, ORGO,

Investment company Emerald Advisers Inc Current Portfolio ) buys MediaAlpha Inc, Hayward Holdings Inc, MannKind Corp, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, sells Installed Building Products Inc, Addus HomeCare Corp, Allegro Microsystems Inc, II-VI Inc, NeoGenomics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerald Advisers Inc. As of 2021Q2, Emerald Advisers Inc owns 274 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Freshpet Inc (FRPT) - 359,730 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.96% Rapid7 Inc (RPD) - 583,777 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.55% Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) - 338,829 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 856,406 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.62% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) - 757,980 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.76%

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in MediaAlpha Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.96 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $39.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 605,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.18 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 600,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in MannKind Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.32. The stock is now traded at around $4.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,826,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.5 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 411,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 627,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.63 and $96.48, with an estimated average price of $84.99. The stock is now traded at around $76.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 147,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Gossamer Bio Inc by 182.88%. The purchase prices were between $8 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $7.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,276,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Summit Materials Inc by 58.99%. The purchase prices were between $27.81 and $36.16, with an estimated average price of $31.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 512,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 59.86%. The purchase prices were between $46.19 and $65.48, with an estimated average price of $53.69. The stock is now traded at around $68.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 251,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $64.86, with an estimated average price of $61.76. The stock is now traded at around $64.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 369,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $48.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 455,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 48.50%. The purchase prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 257,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The sale prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Addus HomeCare Corp. The sale prices were between $80.75 and $110.22, with an estimated average price of $97.49.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc. The sale prices were between $22.86 and $28, with an estimated average price of $26.1.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $166.28 and $213.54, with an estimated average price of $196.05.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $118.15, with an estimated average price of $100.83.