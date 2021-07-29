Suncoast Equity Management Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Steris PLC, AbbVie Inc, Sells Check Point Software Technologies

- New Purchases: EW, STE,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, ABBV, ABC, LLY, LMT, PEP, SHW, TROW, UNH, BR, HSY,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, INTU, CHKP,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 259,012 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 204,423 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 189,181 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,692 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 140,649 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $216.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Suncoast Equity Management added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.
