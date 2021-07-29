Suncoast Equity Management Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Steris PLC, AbbVie Inc, Sells Check Point Software Technologies

New Purchases: EW, STE,

Tampa, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Steris PLC, AbbVie Inc, sells Check Point Software Technologies during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Suncoast Equity Management. As of 2021Q2, Suncoast Equity Management owns 45 stocks with a total value of $765 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Suncoast Equity Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/suncoast+equity+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 259,012 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 204,423 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 189,181 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,692 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Facebook Inc (FB) - 140,649 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $216.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Suncoast Equity Management added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.