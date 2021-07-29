Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, T-Mobile US Inc, JM Smucker Co, Sells Eastman Chemical Co, Invesco, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: ICSH, TMUS, SJM, ALL, KMI, WBA, GD, AFL, XLNX, STLD, DGX, QCOM, PRGO, NUE, MET, HIG, DKS, COF, CVS, ADM, ACN, TSN, UMPQ, SBRA, PBCT, HBAN, BTG,
- Added Positions: AGG, VBR, JKE, INTC, PFE, MRK, IWN, UNH, T, NLY, WRK, VLY, HPE, IWM, FNB, NRZ, DVN, CVX, VEA, MTG,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, SPY, NOBL, MUB, FHN, GIS, TAP, BND, PEP, CMI, TXN, RSG, FL, XOM, DRI, MMM, LBTYK, PHM,
- Sold Out: EMN, IVZ, BAC, KSS, WAL, CB, PNFP, TOL, PAG, WBS, OC, PSX, PGRE,
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 404,080 shares, 29.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,382 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 199,733 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 82,661 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.07%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 22,169 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 91,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 26,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $131.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $132.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $198.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Intel Corp by 32.23%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $412.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $110.03 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $119.86.Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $57.51.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.Sold Out: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.
