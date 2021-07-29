Logo
Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, T-Mobile US Inc, JM Smucker Co, Sells Eastman Chemical Co, Invesco, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Denver, CO, based Investment company Paragon Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, T-Mobile US Inc, JM Smucker Co, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Allstate Corp, sells Eastman Chemical Co, Invesco, Bank of America Corp, Kohl's Corp, Western Alliance Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Paragon Capital Management Ltd owns 132 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Paragon Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paragon+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Paragon Capital Management Ltd
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 404,080 shares, 29.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,382 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  3. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 199,733 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 82,661 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.07%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 22,169 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 91,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 26,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $131.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $132.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $198.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Intel Corp by 32.23%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $412.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $110.03 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $119.86.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $57.51.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Sold Out: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Paragon Capital Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Paragon Capital Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Paragon Capital Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Paragon Capital Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Paragon Capital Management Ltd keeps buying
