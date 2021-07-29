Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc Buys Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel, Pfizer Inc, Macerich Co, Sells Brookfield Property Partners LP, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

- New Purchases: ELP, MAC, MAXR, OM, ENB, MSFT,
- Added Positions: PFE, CRUS, OTEX, BAP, GSK, QSR, SBS, WFC, FTS, ONCR, SPR,
- Reduced Positions: WFG, CNQ, DKS, CVE, IVZ, BMO, MGA, SU, HES, CX, OVV, TECK, TD, BNS, NTR, TU, BCE, RY, UPS, HBM, THC, SLF, COP, MFC, ADNT, VT, GE, CAE, BAC, INTC, EMN, CSCO, PVG, C, CM, CLS, RCI, CMCSA, RDS.A, GOOG, VZ, SJR, T, WMT, GT, IBM, FCX, ORCL, FB, SAVE, ERF, TRP, ABBV, FLR, BIIB, DVN, STT, SWKS, SKX, CVS, PDS, NUE, ING, IBN, PROF,
- Sold Out: BPY, V,
These are the top 5 holdings of LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 8,280,555 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.52%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 4,458,536 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%
- Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 2,742,805 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77%
- Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 29,391,230 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.35%
- Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 11,031,261 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1%
Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $5.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,143,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Macerich Co (MAC)
Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,349,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)
Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 487,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Outset Medical Inc (OM)
Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Outset Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.49 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 54.22%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,258,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)
Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc by 29.21%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $82.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 507,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Oncorus Inc (ONCR)
Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in Oncorus Inc by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $15.43. The stock is now traded at around $12.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 24,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)
Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The sale prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.
