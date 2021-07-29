Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc Buys Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel, Pfizer Inc, Macerich Co, Sells Brookfield Property Partners LP, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

New Purchases: ELP, MAC, MAXR, OM, ENB, MSFT,

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel, Pfizer Inc, Macerich Co, Maxar Technologies Inc, Cirrus Logic Inc, sells Brookfield Property Partners LP, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Invesco, Hess Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc owns 105 stocks with a total value of $7.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 8,280,555 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.52% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 4,458,536 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 2,742,805 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77% Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 29,391,230 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.35% Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 11,031,261 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1%

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $5.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,143,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,349,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 487,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Outset Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.49 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 54.22%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,258,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc by 29.21%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $82.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 507,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in Oncorus Inc by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $15.43. The stock is now traded at around $12.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 24,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The sale prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.