Petix & Botte Co Buys FS KKR Capital Corp, Qualcomm Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF,

- New Purchases: FSK, QCOM, HYG, PFE,
- Added Positions: LMBS, FVD, FTSM, IUSV, JPST, GSY, USMV, IUSG, SRE, SRLN, BNDX, VOE, XLE, VHT, GLDM,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, IWM, VYM, IEFA, IEMG, VCIT, VTI, VB, QQQ, CWB, VBR, VEA, JNK, VO, XMLV, VNQ, VXF, IWF, AAPL, MGV, MSFT, VWO, VTIP, PFF, BAB, VNQI,
- Sold Out: TIP, FSKR,
For the details of Petix & Botte Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/petix+%26+botte+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Petix & Botte Co
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 93,854 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 94,847 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 110,862 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 92,562 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 176,529 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $150.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $132.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of Petix & Botte Co. Also check out:
1. Petix & Botte Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Petix & Botte Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Petix & Botte Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Petix & Botte Co keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment