Petix & Botte Co Buys FS KKR Capital Corp, Qualcomm Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF,

New Purchases: FSK, QCOM, HYG, PFE,

FSK, QCOM, HYG, PFE, Added Positions: LMBS, FVD, FTSM, IUSV, JPST, GSY, USMV, IUSG, SRE, SRLN, BNDX, VOE, XLE, VHT, GLDM,

LMBS, FVD, FTSM, IUSV, JPST, GSY, USMV, IUSG, SRE, SRLN, BNDX, VOE, XLE, VHT, GLDM, Reduced Positions: VUG, IWM, VYM, IEFA, IEMG, VCIT, VTI, VB, QQQ, CWB, VBR, VEA, JNK, VO, XMLV, VNQ, VXF, IWF, AAPL, MGV, MSFT, VWO, VTIP, PFF, BAB, VNQI,

VUG, IWM, VYM, IEFA, IEMG, VCIT, VTI, VB, QQQ, CWB, VBR, VEA, JNK, VO, XMLV, VNQ, VXF, IWF, AAPL, MGV, MSFT, VWO, VTIP, PFF, BAB, VNQI, Sold Out: TIP, FSKR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FS KKR Capital Corp, Qualcomm Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, Sempra Energy, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petix & Botte Co. As of 2021Q2, Petix & Botte Co owns 76 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 93,854 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 94,847 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 110,862 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 92,562 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 176,529 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $150.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $132.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.