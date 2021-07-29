Logo
Petix & Botte Co Buys FS KKR Capital Corp, Qualcomm Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF,

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Petix & Botte Co (Current Portfolio) buys FS KKR Capital Corp, Qualcomm Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, Sempra Energy, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petix & Botte Co. As of 2021Q2, Petix & Botte Co owns 76 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Petix & Botte Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/petix+%26+botte+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Petix & Botte Co
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 93,854 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 94,847 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 110,862 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 92,562 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  5. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 176,529 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $150.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $132.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Petix & Botte Co. Also check out:

1. Petix & Botte Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Petix & Botte Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Petix & Botte Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Petix & Botte Co keeps buying

insider

insider