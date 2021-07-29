Shayne & Co., Llc Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Paychex Inc

New Purchases: VTV, PAYX,

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Paychex Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shayne & Co., Llc. As of 2021Q2, Shayne & Co., Llc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 280,302 shares, 43.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Sysco Corp (SYY) - 340,965 shares, 14.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 103,327 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 40 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. American Express Co (AXP) - 45,650 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%

Shayne & Co., Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $139.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shayne & Co., Llc initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $113.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.