Shayne & Co., Llc Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Paychex Inc

For the details of SHAYNE & CO., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shayne+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SHAYNE & CO., LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 280,302 shares, 43.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Sysco Corp (SYY) - 340,965 shares, 14.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 103,327 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 40 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio.
- American Express Co (AXP) - 45,650 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
Shayne & Co., Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $139.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Shayne & Co., Llc initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $113.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of SHAYNE & CO., LLC. Also check out:
1. SHAYNE & CO., LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SHAYNE & CO., LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SHAYNE & CO., LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SHAYNE & CO., LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment