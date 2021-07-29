Logo
Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, 3M Co, American Express Co, Sells Teledyne Technologies Inc, Northern Trust Corp, Diageo PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, 3M Co, American Express Co, Sanderson Farms Inc, ICU Medical Inc, sells Teledyne Technologies Inc, Northern Trust Corp, Diageo PLC, ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mayfair+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC
  1. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 98,188 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.88%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 38,655 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.91%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,890 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 22,830 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.64%
  5. Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) - 32,914 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $198.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.74 and $194.06, with an estimated average price of $167.87. The stock is now traded at around $185.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $171.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $241.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ICU Medical Inc (ICUI)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in ICU Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.83 and $215.73, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $200.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.59%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $222.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 38.04%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $171.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Globe Life Inc (GL)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Globe Life Inc by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $92.25 and $106.49, with an estimated average price of $102.27. The stock is now traded at around $94.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $241.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37.

Sold Out: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $105.11 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $114.47.

Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $27.51 and $60.6, with an estimated average price of $41.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying
