Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, 3M Co, American Express Co, Sells Teledyne Technologies Inc, Northern Trust Corp, Diageo PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, 3M Co, American Express Co, Sanderson Farms Inc, ICU Medical Inc, sells Teledyne Technologies Inc, Northern Trust Corp, Diageo PLC, ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 98,188 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.88% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 38,655 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,890 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 22,830 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.64% Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) - 32,914 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $198.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.74 and $194.06, with an estimated average price of $167.87. The stock is now traded at around $185.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $171.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $241.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in ICU Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.83 and $215.73, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $200.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.59%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $222.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 38.04%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $171.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Globe Life Inc by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $92.25 and $106.49, with an estimated average price of $102.27. The stock is now traded at around $94.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $241.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $105.11 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $114.47.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $27.51 and $60.6, with an estimated average price of $41.26.