Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC Buys Zoetis Inc, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Merck Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

- New Purchases: ZTS, XLE, XLF, XLB, XLI, ROAD, VB, SHOP, BKR, A, FVRR, APTV, WST, XYL, GM, BX, PGNY, ILMN, EA, BLL, VFC, TEF, BRG,
- Added Positions: ESTA, AGG, VGSH, LMBS, FMB, VTEB, MDT, TREX, FB, AAPL, SITE, TIP, AMZN, GOOG, TBF, NKE, TSM, PYPL, DIA, AMED, CRUS, DXCM, ECL, NEE, NFLX, PEGA, CRM, TMO, MA, COR, BAH, PANW, CHGG, EVBG, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, CMCSA, COST, CCK, EL, HRC, HD, MDLZ, MSEX, NVDA, RMD, SAP, SIGI, SONY, SBUX, TER, TXN, WMT, LULU, AVGO, DG, GNRC, NOW, FIVE, CONE, NCLH, PAYC, PLNT, TEAM, ALGN, MO, AZN, ADSK, BSX, BF.B, CDNS, CRL, CCEP, CCI, DEO, LLY, EMR, EQIX, EXPD, HON, INFO, IDXX, ICE, INTU, ISRG, LMT, MMC, SPGI, ORA, QCOM, RELX, SYK, TKR, UNP, UNH, DIS, WM, WAT, FTS, SQM, CYRX, YNDX, HZNP, BURL, VEEV, WMS, ETSY, BZUN, RUN, RACE, SQ, TWLO, PAGS, BILI, CRWD, CHWY, TXG, DKNG, U, IVV, VEA, PLD, DOX, AXP, BA, CCL, INGR, CW, DLTR, FDX, FE, FISV, GD, HSIC, JLL, LVS, MAR, MET, NI, NOC, OKE, PVH, O, REGN, ROST, LUV, TTC, TSN, WFC, WYNN, PRG, LBTYK, DAL, VMW, AWK, ULTA, DAN, HII, PSX, CDW, ANET, BABA, ENR, RKT, SNOW, IJH, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, PFPT, SHW, SNY, UL, VRTX, QQQ, TTWO, IWM, RTX, BND, GLD, XOM, WDC, VZ, XBI, XLK, XLV, MMM, XLY, RCL, PFE, PEP, JNJ, INTC, IBM, GOOGL, F, C, CSCO, BRK.B, BAC,
- Sold Out: MRCY, TDOC, MASI, IWF, BMY, EBS, IAU, TTD, ITOT, KMB, ZBH, IWR,
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 428,596 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
- Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 2,070,580 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 651,517 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 113,897 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 484,615 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 23,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 41,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 57,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Construction Partners Inc (ROAD)
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in Construction Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.06 and $34.08, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 59,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA)
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc by 488.14%. The purchase prices were between $62.53 and $87.34, with an estimated average price of $74.17. The stock is now traded at around $77.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 41,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $130.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 39.45%. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $96.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $202.98, with an estimated average price of $174.75. The stock is now traded at around $175.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 48.08%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $350.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 26.80%. The purchase prices were between $64.22 and $80.81, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $70.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $57.69 and $79.28, with an estimated average price of $69.13.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.Sold Out: Masimo Corp (MASI)
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC. Also check out:
