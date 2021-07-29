Logo
Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC Buys Zoetis Inc, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Merck Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Zoetis Inc, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, sells Merck Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Masimo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC. As of 2021Q2, Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC owns 264 stocks with a total value of $754 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/landsberg%2C+bennett%2C+%26+dubbaneh+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 428,596 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
  2. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 2,070,580 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 651,517 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31%
  4. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 113,897 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
  5. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 484,615 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 23,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 41,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 57,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Construction Partners Inc (ROAD)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC initiated holding in Construction Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.06 and $34.08, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 59,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc by 488.14%. The purchase prices were between $62.53 and $87.34, with an estimated average price of $74.17. The stock is now traded at around $77.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 41,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $130.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 39.45%. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $96.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $202.98, with an estimated average price of $174.75. The stock is now traded at around $175.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 48.08%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $350.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 26.80%. The purchase prices were between $64.22 and $80.81, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $70.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $57.69 and $79.28, with an estimated average price of $69.13.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Sold Out: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC. Also check out:

1. Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Landsberg, Bennett, & Dubbaneh LLC keeps buying
