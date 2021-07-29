Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC Buys Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Oracle Corp, Intel Corp, Omnicom Group Inc

New Purchases: FNCL, BOKF, PYPL, OGN, SPHQ, BA, MDT, IYJ, XLC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, 3M Co, Alphabet Inc, sells Oracle Corp, Intel Corp, Omnicom Group Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC owns 186 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,869 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 199,763 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,726 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.40% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 63,420 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 452,674 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30%

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 91,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC initiated holding in BOK Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.68 and $92.45, with an estimated average price of $89.39. The stock is now traded at around $84.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $283.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $231.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 31.76%. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 257,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 162.81%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $139.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 46,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 68.62%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $198.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 39,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 47.16%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2715.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 160,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.13%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $107.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 51,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $203.89 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $212.71.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC sold out a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $42.14 and $52.38, with an estimated average price of $46.37.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.