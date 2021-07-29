Bestinfond's Top 2nd-Quarter Trades

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bestinfond's Top 2nd-Quarter Trades

Spanish fund invests in banking group, sells industrials

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
Jul 29, 2021

Summary

  • The fund’s top buys for the quarter were NatWest Group and Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi.
  • The biggest sells were Befesa and Ashtead Group.
Article's Main Image

Bestinfond (Trades, Portfolio)" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Bestinfond (Bestinfond (Trades, Portfolio)" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Trades, Bestinfond (Trades, Portfolio)" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Portfolio), which is part of Spanish investment firm Bestinver, recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2021, which ended on June 30.

Managed by Beltran de la Lastra, the fund’s strategy seeks long-term capital appreciation through value opportunities in the markets, following in the footsteps of Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio). It also utilizes the Austrian theory of economic cycles, which views cycles as a consequence of the artificial expansion of monetary supply and manipulation of interest rates by central banks or fractional reserve banks.

Based on its investing criteria, the fund’s top buys for the quarter were NatWest Group PLC (

LSE:NWG, Financial) and Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA (XMAD:ROVI, Financial), while its biggest sells were Befesa SA (XTER:BFSA, Financial) and Ashtead Group PLC (LSE:AHT, Financial).

NatWest Group

The fund established a new holding of 6,241,259 shares in NatWest Group (

LSE:NWG, Financial), impacting the equity portfolio by 0.85%. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 2 British pounds ($2.79).

1420836232660897792.png

NatWest Group is a majority state-owned British banking and insurance holding company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. Through its brands, the company offers personal and business banking, private banking, insurance and corporate finance.

On July 28, shares of NatWest traded around 2.02 pounds for a market cap of 22.96 billion pounds. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is modestly overvalued.

1420859487622909952.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 17.37 is better than 85% of industry peers, while the debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 is better than the industry median of 0.57. The return on equity of 5.73% and return on assets of 0.36% show a return to profitability after several quarters of negative returns.

1420861151297785856.png

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi

The fund also invested in 226,969 new shares of Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (

XMAD:ROVI, Financial) after selling out of its previous holding in the stock in the third quarter of 2014. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 51.92 euros ($61.75) during the quarter.

1420837986286817280.png

Based in Madrid, Spain, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos is a pharmaceutical company that is mainly involved in the development and commercialization of medicines and drugs. It operates in three segments: diagnostics, prescriptions and others.

On July 28, shares of Laboratorios Farmaceuticostraded around 63 euros for a market cap of 3.49 billion euros. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

1420861712424357888.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9 and Altman Z-Score of 12.37 show a strong financial situation. The return on invested capital is consistently higher than the weighted average cost of capital, indicating the company is creating value for shareholders.

1420862455860547584.png

Befesa

The fund sold out of its 599,000-share stake in Befesa (

XTER:BFSA, Financial), which had a -2.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 59.40 euros.

1420838645698514944.png

Luxembourg-based Befusa specializes in the collection and recycling of steel dust and aluminium residues as well as the provision of related services and logistics.

On July 28, shares of Befesa traded around 67.20 euros for a market cap of 2.27 billion euros. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

1420862815136239616.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.28 is lower than 61% of industry peers, but the Piotroski F-Score of 5 out of 9 indicates the company is financially stable. The operating margin of 28.11% and net margin of 10.25% are both more than double the industry medians.

1420864165668573184.png

Ashtead Group

The fund reduced its position in Ashtead Group (

LSE:AHT, Financial) by 323,254 shares, or 30.82%, for a remaining holding of 725,670 shares. The trade had a -0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 49.03 pounds during the quarter.

1420839118451101696.png

Ashtead Group is a British industrial equipment rental company based in London. It has networks in the U.K., the U.S. and Canada, operating under the brand name Sunbelt Rentals.

On July 28, shares of Ashtead Group traded around 55.60 pounds for a market cap of 24.90 billion pounds. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

1420864657178087424.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.01 is worse than 98% of industry peers, though the interest coverage ratio of 4.45 shows the company can keep making interest payments for now. The WACC has recently risen above ROIC, indicating struggles with profitability.

1420865618936188928.png

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, the fund held shares in 71 common stocks valued at a total of $1.76 billion. The turnover rate for the quarter was 10%.

The top holdings were HelloFresh SE (

XTER:HFG, Financial) with 4.12% of the equity portfolio, Facebook Inc. (FB, Financial) with 3.16% and GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK, Financial) with 3.09%. In terms of sector weighting, the fund was most invested in consumer cyclical and industrials, followed distantly by basic materials and communication services.

1420830790471766016.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment