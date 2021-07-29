Logo
Finance of America Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release on August 11, 2021 and Conference Call on August 12, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Finance of America Companies Inc. (“Finance of America”) (NYSE: FOA), a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform, today announced that it will release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:00 am ET to discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. A copy of the press release and investor presentation will be posted prior to the call under the “Investors” section on Finance of America’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.financeofamerica.com%2Finvestors.

To listen to the audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.financeofamerica.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing the following:

  • 1-855-327-6838 (Domestic)
  • 1-604-235-2082 (International)
  • Conference ID: 10015755

Replay

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through August 26, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 10015755. The replay can also be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.financeofamerica.com%2Finvestors.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America (

NYSE:FOA, Financial) is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. In addition, Finance of America offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management capabilities to optimize distribution to investors. The Company is headquartered in Irving, TX. For more information, please visit www.financeofamerica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729006193/en/

