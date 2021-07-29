Logo
Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Director

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OKOTOKS, AB, July 29, 2021

OKOTOKS, AB, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jamil Murji as a new director of the Corporation effective July 27, 2021. Mr. Murji brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in areas which are important to the continued growth and development of Mullen Group. Mr. Murji was the president and CEO of Inter-Urban Delivery Service Ltd. and Argus Carriers Ltd. prior to these companies being acquired by Mullen Group on July 1, 2019. Mr. Murji has an undergraduate degree in Computer Science from Simon Fraser University and an MBA from Western University's Richard Ivey School of Business.

"I am pleased to announce the addition of Jamil Murji to the Board of Directors. Jamil brings a really unique combination of skills to the Board, including experience in the capital markets along with having prior ownership in a LTL and freight business. It is this ownership and entrepreneurial spirit that we just do not see that often when considering perspective Board members. I have known Jamil for a few years, gaining respect for his knowledge of the logistics space, being a tremendous supporter of investing in technology and he maintains a sizeable personal investment position in our company. He thinks like a shareholder and will be a great addition to our Board," commented Mr. Murray K. Mullen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of Canada's largest logistics providers. Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President
Mr. P. Stephen Clark - Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice President
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Corporate Secretary & Vice President, Corporate Services

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3
Telephone: 403-995-5200
Fax: 403-995-5296

favicon.png?sn=CA59722&sd=2021-07-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd-announces-appointment-of-new-director-301344794.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CA59722&Transmission_Id=202107291757PR_NEWS_USPR_____CA59722&DateId=20210729
