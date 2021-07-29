ComEd and Metropolitan Mayors Caucus Offer Grants to Illuminate Community Holiday Lighting Events

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ComEd and Metropolitan Mayors Caucus Offer Grants to Illuminate Community Holiday Lighting Events

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

To extend warm feelings into the colder fall and winter seasons, ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus today announced the launch of the ComEd Powering the Holidays Program. This first-ever program will provide competitive grants of up to $2,500 each for community holiday lighting events across the northern Illinois areas ComEd serves.

“Powering the Holidays will support public lighting events during the holiday season that celebrate community identity and culture, providing residents with opportunities for interculture exchange and understanding,” said Melissa+Washington, senior vice president of governmental and external affairs at ComEd. “ComEd is proud to be working with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus to identify and support holiday lighting programs that provide pathways for people to gain a sense of belonging within their communities.”

Municipalities, townships, counties, and other local governments within ComEd’s service territory are eligible to apply. Not-for-profit organizations and cultural institutions also are eligible if they partner with at least one municipality. ComEd will provide the funding for the grants, and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus will administer the grants to local communities. Grant recipients must use their funds for any holiday events between Nov. 1, 2021, and Feb. 13, 2022. Applications are being accepted until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021.

“We are grateful to partner with ComEd to launch this first ever Powering the Holidays Program,” said Kevin Wallace, mayor of Bartlett and Mayors Caucus executive board chairman. “It will be rewarding to see these grants provide communities a sense of unity during the holiday season and help people develop a respect and understanding for different cultures.”

The Powering the Holidays Program builds on ComEd’s and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus’s work on the Powering+Safe+Communities+Program which, for the past five years, has provided nearly $850,000 in grants for 116 local public safety projects throughout northern Illinois. The grants support projects that address unmet public safety needs, advance sustainability, use technology to improve public safety and emergency response and provide safety for the greatest number of people and vulnerable populations. Applications for next year’s Powering Safe Communities grants will be accepted starting March 2022.

Powering the Holidays also is an extension of ComEd’s long-time sponsorship of and support for holiday lighting events at Lincoln Park Zoo, Brookfield Zoo, Morton Arboretum and Chicago Botanic Gardens.

For the Powering the Holidays Program, applications, guidelines and more information are available on the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus website.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The Metropolitan Mayors Caucus is a membership organization of the Chicago region's 275 cities, towns and villages. Founded in 1997 by then Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley and leading mayors from nine suburban municipal groups, the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus pushes past geographical boundaries and local interests to work on public policy issues. The caucus provides a forum for metropolitan Chicago's chief elected officials to collaborate on common problems and work toward a common goal of improving the quality of life for the millions of people who call the region home. For more information visit http%3A%2F%2Fmayorscaucus.org%2F.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210729006198r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729006198/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment