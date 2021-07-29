Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Centerspace, Sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Lam Research Corp, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp

New Purchases: FCPT, CSR, 6CL0, OGN,

FCPT, CSR, 6CL0, OGN, Added Positions: GLPI, VICI, PLYM, GMRE, MPW, BRX, CONE, COR, HR, IRM, WPC,

GLPI, VICI, PLYM, GMRE, MPW, BRX, CONE, COR, HR, IRM, WPC, Reduced Positions: QTS, LRCX, MNR, LOW, AMAT, FB, EBAY, TGT, AMH, INVH, SHW, IDXX, BRK.B, SNA, CDW, AMP, TSCO, MSFT, HPQ, HD, JPM, AZO, AAPL, ORCL, V, UNH, CSCO, AVY, CPT, ADP, SBUX, ORLY, SPGI, ANTM, INTU, LLY, MO, AOS, RHI, PEP, TXN, PPG, EPRT, PM, MMM, FFIV, IBM, CMCSA, EXPD, LII, JBHT, CMI, MNST, UMH, WM, WAT, MAA, ED, RGA, DG, CTSH, BLK, BBY, TROW, MCD, MCO, MSI, MMC, MAN, PG, PSA, ITW, HUM, RPM, EQR, D, VZ, KR, KDP, VTR, SEIC, MAS, IRT, WELL, AVB, ADM,

Heerlen, P7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Centerspace, DigitalBridge Group Inc, VICI Properties Inc, sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Lam Research Corp, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, American Homes 4 Rent, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands. As of 2021Q2, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owns 202 stocks with a total value of $776 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,900 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,925 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 149,904 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 45,500 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19% Public Storage (PSA) - 42,889 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.76 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $28.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Centerspace. The purchase prices were between $67.28 and $79.71, with an estimated average price of $71.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $5.558000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 126,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 158.04%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 78,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 117,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Global Medical REIT Inc by 113.33%. The purchase prices were between $13.11 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $15.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 49.88%. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands still held 18,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 21.18%. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $619.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands still held 6,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced to a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp by 49.04%. The sale prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands still held 62,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 22.12%. The sale prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands still held 88,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced to a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 20.9%. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $25.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands still held 53,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.