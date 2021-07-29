First Financial Bank - Trust Division Buys Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF, Johnson Controls International PLC, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

New Purchases: KBWR, JCI,

KBWR, JCI, Added Positions: VNQ, IEFA, IEMG, IVW, TGT, FRC, DGX, GILD, UNH, SHW, QCOM, MDT, K, HON, FAST, PFF, ETN, DUK, DLR, XLK, SCHW, CAT, KMB, XLV, PSX, AXP, GIS, NEE, EMR, CLX, BA,

VNQ, IEFA, IEMG, IVW, TGT, FRC, DGX, GILD, UNH, SHW, QCOM, MDT, K, HON, FAST, PFF, ETN, DUK, DLR, XLK, SCHW, CAT, KMB, XLV, PSX, AXP, GIS, NEE, EMR, CLX, BA, Reduced Positions: VLUE, QQQ, IVV, SPY, IWM, MSFT, EFA, XLF, AAPL, MDY, NKE, MCD, EEM, JPM, MRK, JNJ, GOOG, PEP, GOOGL, VZ, AGG, DHR, BMY, PM, ABBV, UPS, USB, SBUX, NSC, ITOT, ORCL, NUE, QUAL, MMM, VTV, XLI, MCHP, T, ACN, MO, AMZN, CHD, CMI, DE, LLY, XOM, MS, LMT, MDLZ, FISV, IBB, VWO, VO, OSK, AZN, ADP, IBM, CTAS, IWR, KO, CTSH, CL, FDX, GLD, NNN, SYBT, SLB, CARR, EFX, FITB, WFC, ANTM, WMT, FDS, RTX,

VLUE, QQQ, IVV, SPY, IWM, MSFT, EFA, XLF, AAPL, MDY, NKE, MCD, EEM, JPM, MRK, JNJ, GOOG, PEP, GOOGL, VZ, AGG, DHR, BMY, PM, ABBV, UPS, USB, SBUX, NSC, ITOT, ORCL, NUE, QUAL, MMM, VTV, XLI, MCHP, T, ACN, MO, AMZN, CHD, CMI, DE, LLY, XOM, MS, LMT, MDLZ, FISV, IBB, VWO, VO, OSK, AZN, ADP, IBM, CTAS, IWR, KO, CTSH, CL, FDX, GLD, NNN, SYBT, SLB, CARR, EFX, FITB, WFC, ANTM, WMT, FDS, RTX, Sold Out: TMO, IGIB, CB, DAL, TIP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF, Johnson Controls International PLC, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Financial Bank - Trust Division. As of 2021Q2, First Financial Bank - Trust Division owns 182 stocks with a total value of $916 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 986,376 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 252,184 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 298,466 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 69,773 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,604 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%

First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.25 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $62.36. The stock is now traded at around $57.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 106,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $71.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 45.87%. The sale prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.69%. First Financial Bank - Trust Division still held 172,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.