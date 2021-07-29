First Financial Bank - Trust Division Buys Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF, Johnson Controls International PLC, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

- New Purchases: KBWR, JCI,
- Added Positions: VNQ, IEFA, IEMG, IVW, TGT, FRC, DGX, GILD, UNH, SHW, QCOM, MDT, K, HON, FAST, PFF, ETN, DUK, DLR, XLK, SCHW, CAT, KMB, XLV, PSX, AXP, GIS, NEE, EMR, CLX, BA,
- Reduced Positions: VLUE, QQQ, IVV, SPY, IWM, MSFT, EFA, XLF, AAPL, MDY, NKE, MCD, EEM, JPM, MRK, JNJ, GOOG, PEP, GOOGL, VZ, AGG, DHR, BMY, PM, ABBV, UPS, USB, SBUX, NSC, ITOT, ORCL, NUE, QUAL, MMM, VTV, XLI, MCHP, T, ACN, MO, AMZN, CHD, CMI, DE, LLY, XOM, MS, LMT, MDLZ, FISV, IBB, VWO, VO, OSK, AZN, ADP, IBM, CTAS, IWR, KO, CTSH, CL, FDX, GLD, NNN, SYBT, SLB, CARR, EFX, FITB, WFC, ANTM, WMT, FDS, RTX,
- Sold Out: TMO, IGIB, CB, DAL, TIP,
For the details of First Financial Bank - Trust Division's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+financial+bank+-+trust+division/current-portfolio/portfolio
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 986,376 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 252,184 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 298,466 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 69,773 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,604 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.25 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $62.36. The stock is now traded at around $57.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 106,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $71.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 45.87%. The sale prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.69%. First Financial Bank - Trust Division still held 172,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.
