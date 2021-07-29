Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Travelers Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Travelers Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Reno, NV, based Investment company Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Coinbase Global Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Unity Software Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Travelers Inc, Target Corp, Planet Fitness Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc. As of 2021Q2, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc owns 981 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whittier+trust+co+of+nevada+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 574,425 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 928,520 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 243,713 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,945 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,254 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $235.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $118.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity (NUDM)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity . The purchase prices were between $30.25 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $31.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.188300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.70%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Unity Software Inc (U)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 687.08%. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $111.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 260.72%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $57.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Fair Isaac Corp by 46.75%. The purchase prices were between $466.16 and $544.42, with an estimated average price of $505.55. The stock is now traded at around $527.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Aspen Technology Inc by 46.83%. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1. The stock is now traded at around $145.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.73%. The purchase prices were between $31.75 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 59,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67.

Reduced: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc reduced to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 97.13%. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $79.52. The stock is now traded at around $75.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc still held 648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 42.16%. The sale prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc still held 38,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 50%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc still held 70,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 31.42%. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc still held 13,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc reduced to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 29.23%. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc still held 5,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.87%. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc still held 845 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC. Also check out:

1. WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider