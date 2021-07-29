Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Travelers Inc

New Purchases: COIN, PTON, NUMG, NUSC, SDG, NUDM, BBCA, ERTH, OGN, AAAU, BBEU, BBJP, DFAC, MGNI, BOX, BLCN, SQQQ, RBLX, ROG, CXSE, SNN, SWK, OUNZ, VGT, VOX, VTR, VMEO, VNO, ACGL, HIMS, CMBM, CMS, CHS, FMS, SOCL, PAVE, COPX, HIG, PHG, 4LRA, PIO, VEGI, IEF, IBMK, IBMJ, BBAX,

COIN, PTON, NUMG, NUSC, SDG, NUDM, BBCA, ERTH, OGN, AAAU, BBEU, BBJP, DFAC, MGNI, BOX, BLCN, SQQQ, RBLX, ROG, CXSE, SNN, SWK, OUNZ, VGT, VOX, VTR, VMEO, VNO, ACGL, HIMS, CMBM, CMS, CHS, FMS, SOCL, PAVE, COPX, HIG, PHG, 4LRA, PIO, VEGI, IEF, IBMK, IBMJ, BBAX, Added Positions: IVV, VWO, VCIT, IJR, AGG, IEMG, U, PLAN, AZPN, FICO, EFA, AMGN, BAB, VRP, IWN, CRM, TSLA, BAC, CPRT, IWS, USMV, MDB, MPWR, NAC, ODFL, SPSB, XBI, MDY, SIVB, SCHW, SCHA, UNH, VB, VTI, WST, RE, HELE, ICHR, MDT, RNR, STE, TT, CB, ARE, BABA, AYX, AMP, ADI, AVB, AVTR, BLL, BOH, BBBY, BBY, BKNG, BOOT, BXP, BFAM, BR, BRO, CABO, COF, CAT, CRL, COP, COO, COR, CW, DRI, DG, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, DOW, EXP, EWBC, ETR, ES, EXPD, FDS, FIS, FOXF, GD, GIS, GNTX, GSK, GGG, GPK, GWRE, HAS, JKHY, HES, HLT, HLI, HCM, ITW, SLV, IJS, JKG, DSI, IGIB, IGSB, IEI, PFF, IXUS, JJSF, LLY, MGM, MAS, MKC, MRCY, MTH, MET, MU, MCRI, MS, NEE, NTRS, NOC, NVO, OLLI, OMC, OSK, OTTR, PNC, PPG, PCAR, PH, PYPL, PMT, PING, POR, PRGS, PGR, PLD, PEG, DGX, RLI, RPM, ROLL, ROIC, RIO, ROK, SPGI, SPSC, GLD, SJNK, XOP, SLB, SCHE, SMG, XLF, SBNY, SPG, SSD, SONY, PHYS, PSLV, SUI, SNV, SYY, TMUS, TDY, TXN, TR, BLD, UL, VFC, MOO, VCSH, VTWO, VGIT, VRSK, WDFC, WMT, WBA, SBI, WU, XEL, XYL,

IVV, VWO, VCIT, IJR, AGG, IEMG, U, PLAN, AZPN, FICO, EFA, AMGN, BAB, VRP, IWN, CRM, TSLA, BAC, CPRT, IWS, USMV, MDB, MPWR, NAC, ODFL, SPSB, XBI, MDY, SIVB, SCHW, SCHA, UNH, VB, VTI, WST, RE, HELE, ICHR, MDT, RNR, STE, TT, CB, ARE, BABA, AYX, AMP, ADI, AVB, AVTR, BLL, BOH, BBBY, BBY, BKNG, BOOT, BXP, BFAM, BR, BRO, CABO, COF, CAT, CRL, COP, COO, COR, CW, DRI, DG, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, DOW, EXP, EWBC, ETR, ES, EXPD, FDS, FIS, FOXF, GD, GIS, GNTX, GSK, GGG, GPK, GWRE, HAS, JKHY, HES, HLT, HLI, HCM, ITW, SLV, IJS, JKG, DSI, IGIB, IGSB, IEI, PFF, IXUS, JJSF, LLY, MGM, MAS, MKC, MRCY, MTH, MET, MU, MCRI, MS, NEE, NTRS, NOC, NVO, OLLI, OMC, OSK, OTTR, PNC, PPG, PCAR, PH, PYPL, PMT, PING, POR, PRGS, PGR, PLD, PEG, DGX, RLI, RPM, ROLL, ROIC, RIO, ROK, SPGI, SPSC, GLD, SJNK, XOP, SLB, SCHE, SMG, XLF, SBNY, SPG, SSD, SONY, PHYS, PSLV, SUI, SNV, SYY, TMUS, TDY, TXN, TR, BLD, UL, VFC, MOO, VCSH, VTWO, VGIT, VRSK, WDFC, WMT, WBA, SBI, WU, XEL, XYL, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, V, PLNT, IWV, VTIP, HD, IAU, IWM, AMZN, IJH, VYM, C, IWB, MINT, ACN, LIN, T, AMT, ANTM, AZN, BRK.B, BIIB, AVGO, CARR, CSCO, KO, DHR, XOM, FB, FTV, DVY, TIP, IWR, IWD, IWO, SHYG, JPST, EL, MTB, MDLZ, NSC, PFE, PM, SDY, XLK, NOW, SHW, SBUX, TJX, VLO, BSV, WELL, BEP, JCI, AFL, AES, ATVI, ASIX, AEP, AIG, AWK, APH, ADSK, BP, BKR, CSX, CVS, CDNS, CZR, CHT, CMCSA, CMA, CLR, CTVA, COST, CSGP, CCI, DELL, DEO, DOCU, DCI, DD, CEV, EVN, ENPH, EXC, FMC, FSLR, GILD, GEM, GDOT, GBAB, HOLX, ITIC, IQV, IYH, ICLN, SUSA, HDV, AMJ, JNPR, KDP, KEYS, KMI, KR, LKQ, LHX, LYV, LTHM, NWSA, NVS, NEA, NAD, ORLY, OPI, OTIS, PXD, PLUG, O, RSG, REZI, ROP, RDS.B, RDS.A, SCHX, SCHM, SCHF, XLP, XLY, XLI, SRE, SEDG, SU, SYF, TSN, USB, VSS, VT, VGK, VTRS, VOD, VNT, WM, WFC, WSM, DGS, XLNX,

AAPL, MSFT, V, PLNT, IWV, VTIP, HD, IAU, IWM, AMZN, IJH, VYM, C, IWB, MINT, ACN, LIN, T, AMT, ANTM, AZN, BRK.B, BIIB, AVGO, CARR, CSCO, KO, DHR, XOM, FB, FTV, DVY, TIP, IWR, IWD, IWO, SHYG, JPST, EL, MTB, MDLZ, NSC, PFE, PM, SDY, XLK, NOW, SHW, SBUX, TJX, VLO, BSV, WELL, BEP, JCI, AFL, AES, ATVI, ASIX, AEP, AIG, AWK, APH, ADSK, BP, BKR, CSX, CVS, CDNS, CZR, CHT, CMCSA, CMA, CLR, CTVA, COST, CSGP, CCI, DELL, DEO, DOCU, DCI, DD, CEV, EVN, ENPH, EXC, FMC, FSLR, GILD, GEM, GDOT, GBAB, HOLX, ITIC, IQV, IYH, ICLN, SUSA, HDV, AMJ, JNPR, KDP, KEYS, KMI, KR, LKQ, LHX, LYV, LTHM, NWSA, NVS, NEA, NAD, ORLY, OPI, OTIS, PXD, PLUG, O, RSG, REZI, ROP, RDS.B, RDS.A, SCHX, SCHM, SCHF, XLP, XLY, XLI, SRE, SEDG, SU, SYF, TSN, USB, VSS, VT, VGK, VTRS, VOD, VNT, WM, WFC, WSM, DGS, XLNX, Sold Out: QQQ, RTX, TRV, TGT, EGOV, FTNT, NAV, BCS, BYND, CGW, FDN, VRSN, VAR, QTEC, FXU, FXR, RJA, DJP, CQQQ, ABC, ANGL, SGOL, PLTR, IAC, BE, PRSP, CDK, APO, NWG, GDV, TUP, TM, MTSC, EW, CNQ,

Reno, NV, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coinbase Global Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Unity Software Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Travelers Inc, Target Corp, Planet Fitness Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc. As of 2021Q2, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc owns 981 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whittier+trust+co+of+nevada+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 574,425 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 928,520 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 243,713 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,945 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,254 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $235.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $118.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity . The purchase prices were between $30.25 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $31.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.188300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.70%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 687.08%. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $111.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 260.72%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $57.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Fair Isaac Corp by 46.75%. The purchase prices were between $466.16 and $544.42, with an estimated average price of $505.55. The stock is now traded at around $527.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Aspen Technology Inc by 46.83%. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1. The stock is now traded at around $145.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.73%. The purchase prices were between $31.75 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 59,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc reduced to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 97.13%. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $79.52. The stock is now traded at around $75.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc still held 648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 42.16%. The sale prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc still held 38,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 50%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc still held 70,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 31.42%. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc still held 13,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc reduced to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 29.23%. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc still held 5,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.87%. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc still held 845 shares as of 2021-06-30.