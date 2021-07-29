Holloway Wealth Management, LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, General Motors Co

- New Purchases: FNY, FICS, FNK, HUSV, HDMV, DOC, FAAR, FMF, FPXI, FTXO, SDY, NOBL, REGL, VYMI, AXP, AIG, SCHW, XEC, INGR, HIG, NVR, TRV, USB, WBA, WFC, WMB, KKR, PYPL, TWLO, CARR, ITOT, IUSV, IWR, MINT, VCSH, VHT, VTEB, GOLD, BWA, BF.B, FIS, CTSH, USAU, DE, D, LHX, HMC, HUM, KMB, KR, MMC, MCK, MET, MS, NFG, NGG, OGE, PPG, PH, LIN, BKNG, PSA, SBAC, WPM, SYK, GL, TTE, RTX, VFC, WY, HBI, CYDY, V, AGNC, DISCK, CHTR, FRC, FBHS, ZNGA, ESRT, FIVN, BABA, APPN, CHWY, ONEW, AZEK, AI, OGN, BQ73, BAMR, DGRS, DIA, DWAS, EMCB, EWRE, FDL, FTGC, HSMV, HYMB, IJR, MDYG, MDYV, OMFS, ONEY, PBW, PDP, PFFD, PTF, PTH, QQQM, RNDV, ROBT, SPDW, SPEM, SPIP, SPLB, SPLG, SPYG, SPYV, SRLN, VWO, XLU,
- Added Positions: BMY, TSM, AAPL, SNY, MO, FYX, FNX, RDVY, KMI, UL, LMBS, WMT, CVX, BLK, FTSL, CSCO, GSK, HON, FEMS, C, LMT, JNJ, PFE, PEP, GD, HYLS, MDT, AMGN, T, RDS.B, SO, GILD, LOW, IBM, BAC, UPS, DIS, PNC, MDLZ, FB, EXC, BRK.B, TGT, TSLA, VZ, TFC, ABT, ABBV, VTV, TXN, SBUX, SHW, PPL, ORCL, NVDA, XOM, CMCSA, CAT, BA, ADM, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: FTSM, PG, GM, FPE, QCOM, FEM, FTC, FTA, TDOC, FEP, FEX, QTEC, FXR, FXD, FVD, FIXD, FDT, FDN, FBT, VTRS, MSFT,
- Sold Out: FTCS, WFCPL.PFD, JPS, VAR, PANW, BKH, LUMN, CHE, F, TEVA, CIM, PSTI, SNAP,
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 16,021 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 189,579 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
- Unilever PLC (UL) - 167,479 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
- FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX) - 95,907 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.63%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 23,180 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $64.4 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $70.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 31,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust International Developed Capital Streng (FICS)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust International Developed Capital Streng. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $34.59, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $35.649000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 24,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNK)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $44.96. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 38,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET (HUSV)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET. The purchase prices were between $29.88 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $31.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.098100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 28,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I (HDMV)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.297200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 58.55%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 99,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 39.14%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 72,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 60,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 40.27%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 111,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 161,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 42,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1417.41 and $1526.21, with an estimated average price of $1458.06.Sold Out: Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.84.Sold Out: (VAR)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85.
