Holloway Wealth Management, LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, General Motors Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Holloway Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, First Trust International Developed Capital Streng, Apple Inc, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, General Motors Co, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holloway Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Holloway Wealth Management, LLC owns 301 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Holloway Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/holloway+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Holloway Wealth Management, LLC
  1. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 16,021 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
  2. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 189,579 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
  3. Unilever PLC (UL) - 167,479 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
  4. FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX) - 95,907 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.63%
  5. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 23,180 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY)

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $64.4 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $70.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 31,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust International Developed Capital Streng (FICS)

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust International Developed Capital Streng. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $34.59, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $35.649000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 24,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNK)

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $44.96. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 38,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET (HUSV)

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET. The purchase prices were between $29.88 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $31.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.098100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 28,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I (HDMV)

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.297200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 58.55%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 99,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 39.14%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 72,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 60,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 40.27%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 111,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 161,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 42,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1417.41 and $1526.21, with an estimated average price of $1458.06.

Sold Out: Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS)

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.84.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Holloway Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Holloway Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Holloway Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Holloway Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Holloway Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
