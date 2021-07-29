Sepio Capital, LLC Buys Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF, Apple Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Lam Research Corp

New Purchases: HMOP, ZBH, EBAY, SYF, ANTM, PNC, MET, VTV, EYLD, MDT, SWKS, DEEP, EA, DISCK, GVAL, SHOP, AON, NCNO, STX, MRVL, URA, SMLF, BKI, ATVI, BOH, HPQ, CDW, OKTA, RBLX, LEVI, LUV, TDY, WMS, DASH, AAON, 847, FCX, PSLV, PULS, DIA, NEM, SBAC, EFX, AMT, ACWF, WISH, AMC, EGO,

HMOP, ZBH, EBAY, SYF, ANTM, PNC, MET, VTV, EYLD, MDT, SWKS, DEEP, EA, DISCK, GVAL, SHOP, AON, NCNO, STX, MRVL, URA, SMLF, BKI, ATVI, BOH, HPQ, CDW, OKTA, RBLX, LEVI, LUV, TDY, WMS, DASH, AAON, 847, FCX, PSLV, PULS, DIA, NEM, SBAC, EFX, AMT, ACWF, WISH, AMC, EGO, Added Positions: AAPL, ICE, UNH, DKS, CI, WBA, BLK, ORCL, FISV, INTC, HON, AGCO, VTIP, AMZN, TSLA, GDX, REGN, CME, DE, GS, AMGN, SLV, CHTR, VEA, MA, SYY, XLB, QQQ, BABA, CF, KNX, UNP, TMO, NKE, TJX, MOS, CMI, SPY, EWO, EWJ, EWS, GREK, NORW, BA, LHX, EWW, EWH, DLB, PYPL, GXC, PHYS, EFA, V, EWT, EWY, SEIC, NTR, ETN, VTI, GLD, ADS, IMTM, ASHR, SPLK, LKQ, MCO, AME, ACGL, FIS, VGT, ELS, TBF, F, HEI, PXH, PCY, LII, MCD, HYEM, SPGI, ABNB, NVR, ODFL, UL, CMG, TDG, UI, MACK, TTD, EWA, SE, EEM, PSTH, ARKG,

AAPL, ICE, UNH, DKS, CI, WBA, BLK, ORCL, FISV, INTC, HON, AGCO, VTIP, AMZN, TSLA, GDX, REGN, CME, DE, GS, AMGN, SLV, CHTR, VEA, MA, SYY, XLB, QQQ, BABA, CF, KNX, UNP, TMO, NKE, TJX, MOS, CMI, SPY, EWO, EWJ, EWS, GREK, NORW, BA, LHX, EWW, EWH, DLB, PYPL, GXC, PHYS, EFA, V, EWT, EWY, SEIC, NTR, ETN, VTI, GLD, ADS, IMTM, ASHR, SPLK, LKQ, MCO, AME, ACGL, FIS, VGT, ELS, TBF, F, HEI, PXH, PCY, LII, MCD, HYEM, SPGI, ABNB, NVR, ODFL, UL, CMG, TDG, UI, MACK, TTD, EWA, SE, EEM, PSTH, ARKG, Reduced Positions: IAU, IWB, VOO, NSC, VWO, USB, AZO, BKNG, IEMG, BRK.B, ORLY, QCOM, NVDA, XLP, XLV, T, CSCO, MNST, LOW, SNOW, BK, EXPD, UPS, VZ, FB, JNJ, ROST, TXN, TRMB, BURL, APD, CMCSA, CCI, D, FAST, IT, MRK, MSFT, PAYX, PFE, CRM, SBUX, XLI, XLK, CVX, CINF, ILMN, KO, DEO, GOOGL, MTCH, SLB, XLU, MO, ADSK, ADP, DHR, BEN, ISRG, TFX, DIS, YUM, BR, PM, WDAY, GOOG, DKNG, EDV, IJH, IJR, VO, CERN, NEE, FDS, NFLX, NVS, NVO, BX, SQ, YUMC, UBER, WORK, VB, VIG, VIXM, BAC, CERS, C, CL, HSIC, IBM, WMT, RNG, TDOC, TWLO, MDB, ZS, CRWD, NET, PLTR, FXI, RSP,

IAU, IWB, VOO, NSC, VWO, USB, AZO, BKNG, IEMG, BRK.B, ORLY, QCOM, NVDA, XLP, XLV, T, CSCO, MNST, LOW, SNOW, BK, EXPD, UPS, VZ, FB, JNJ, ROST, TXN, TRMB, BURL, APD, CMCSA, CCI, D, FAST, IT, MRK, MSFT, PAYX, PFE, CRM, SBUX, XLI, XLK, CVX, CINF, ILMN, KO, DEO, GOOGL, MTCH, SLB, XLU, MO, ADSK, ADP, DHR, BEN, ISRG, TFX, DIS, YUM, BR, PM, WDAY, GOOG, DKNG, EDV, IJH, IJR, VO, CERN, NEE, FDS, NFLX, NVS, NVO, BX, SQ, YUMC, UBER, WORK, VB, VIG, VIXM, BAC, CERS, C, CL, HSIC, IBM, WMT, RNG, TDOC, TWLO, MDB, ZS, CRWD, NET, PLTR, FXI, RSP, Sold Out: LRCX, KLAC, COF, JCI, BMY, CTSH, IPHI, ETSY, WU, CTXS, PS, DPZ, FLIR, BIIB, TRU, DLTR, TLT, TW, ESS, DLR, CCL, FBRX, BLL, IVOO, MINT, VTWO, SNDL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF, Apple Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, eBay Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Lam Research Corp, KLA Corp, Capital One Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sepio Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sepio Capital, LLC owns 339 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sepio Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sepio+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 281,189 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 120,048 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 194,525 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,201 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,984 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.36%

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.42 and $42.21, with an estimated average price of $41.87. The stock is now traded at around $42.345400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 184,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $162.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 28,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 63,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 88,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $384.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $185.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 182,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 75.74%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $120.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 89,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 220.70%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $412.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 292.94%. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $89.36. The stock is now traded at around $105.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 57,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 163.14%. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $228.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 27,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 618.31%. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 75,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.