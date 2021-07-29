Your Advocates Ltd., LLP Buys PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Smal

- New Purchases: DFAC, MSFT, RDS.A, SHAG, PSFE, BAX, BBCP, NAUT, NVVE, AEVA, UPST, DASH, ONCR, QLGN, DSKE, WFT, MPC, LUNA, MDLZ, IO, GVA, GME,
- Added Positions: BOND, SCHR, GLD, SCHX, ITE, EPD, GOVT, TOTL, OXY,
- Reduced Positions: FNDF, FNDE, SCHF, SCHE, FNDA, SCHA, VB, XOM, SPSM, SPDW, SPEM, SLB, XOP, KO, VWO, DEM, INTC, COP, SPLG, IJS,
- Sold Out: IAU, CNP, IDEX, BLL, ZUO, IWP, VRAI, PRSP, ARYA, FIII,
These are the top 5 holdings of Your Advocates Ltd., LLP
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 313,804 shares, 22.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.33%
- Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 608,920 shares, 22.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.93%
- Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 400,331 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.83%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 332,528 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 69,567 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.66%
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 55,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $40.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $77.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 234 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat (SHAG)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $51.26, with an estimated average price of $51.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.294900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 407 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 46.33%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.19%. The holding were 313,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.93%. The purchase prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7%. The holding were 608,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (ITE)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in by 39.97%. The purchase prices were between $32.03 and $32.54, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.92%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 208.33%. The purchase prices were between $47.78 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 185 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5.Sold Out: Ideanomics Inc (IDEX)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Ideanomics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.35 and $3.38, with an estimated average price of $2.86.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69.Sold Out: Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Virtus Real Asset Income ETF. The sale prices were between $24.72 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $26.18.Sold Out: Zuora Inc (ZUO)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Zuora Inc. The sale prices were between $14.43 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.94.
