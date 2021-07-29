Your Advocates Ltd., LLP Buys PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Smal

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP Buys PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Smal

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Your Advocates Ltd., LLP (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Microsoft Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, sells Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Your Advocates Ltd., LLP. As of 2021Q2, Your Advocates Ltd., LLP owns 140 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Your Advocates Ltd., LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/your+advocates+ltd.%2C+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Your Advocates Ltd., LLP
  1. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 313,804 shares, 22.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.33%
  2. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 608,920 shares, 22.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.93%
  3. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 400,331 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.83%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 332,528 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33%
  5. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 69,567 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.66%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 55,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $40.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $77.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat (SHAG)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $51.26, with an estimated average price of $51.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.294900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 46.33%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.19%. The holding were 313,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.93%. The purchase prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7%. The holding were 608,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (ITE)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in by 39.97%. The purchase prices were between $32.03 and $32.54, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.92%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 208.33%. The purchase prices were between $47.78 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5.

Sold Out: Ideanomics Inc (IDEX)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Ideanomics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.35 and $3.38, with an estimated average price of $2.86.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69.

Sold Out: Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Virtus Real Asset Income ETF. The sale prices were between $24.72 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $26.18.

Sold Out: Zuora Inc (ZUO)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Zuora Inc. The sale prices were between $14.43 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Your Advocates Ltd., LLP. Also check out:

1. Your Advocates Ltd., LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Your Advocates Ltd., LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Your Advocates Ltd., LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Your Advocates Ltd., LLP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider