Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Patriot National Bancorp Inc, Pulmonx Corp, Sells Service Properties Trust, Sequential Brands Group Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Patriot National Bancorp Inc, Pulmonx Corp, sells Service Properties Trust, Sequential Brands Group Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc owns 6 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 6,761,970 shares, 84.15% of the total portfolio. Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 929,044 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Diamond S Shipping Inc (DSSI) - 1,523,733 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Service Properties Trust (SVC) - 655,618 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.84% Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK) - 460,589 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. New Position

Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.45%. The holding were 929,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Patriot National Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.99 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $9.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 460,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Pulmonx Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $40.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Sequential Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.07 and $29.42, with an estimated average price of $14.79.

Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.