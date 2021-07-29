Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Abbott Laboratories, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Starbucks Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Abbott Laboratories, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Starbucks Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Abbott Laboratories, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Clorox Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Starbucks Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moser+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,071 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.42%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,378 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,030 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
  4. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 119,270 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 51,401 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $377.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.32 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $255.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $869.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $43.41, with an estimated average price of $41.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 79.51%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $121.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 49.60%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $197.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 37.51%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $182.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 126.90%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $283.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 25.14%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $150.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 35.92%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $47.78 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $48.14.

Sold Out: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The sale prices were between $63.44 and $68.12, with an estimated average price of $66.11.

Sold Out: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $103.17.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Sold Out: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $59.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider