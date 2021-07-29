Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Abbott Laboratories, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Starbucks Corp

- New Purchases: GS, HYD, SQ, BLK, QS, OGN, OPK, MAIN, GATO, RUN, XBI, FUBO, FSLY, BLI,
- Added Positions: VBR, SCHP, ABT, MSFT, BABA, CLX, IWR, TLT, PYPL, FPE, QCOM, TFI, AMD, LQD, VWO, SHOP, VGT, DISCA, PFF, ROKU, ERIC, VHT, NKE, COST, JCI, CAT, GRMN, DIS, SPLK, HD, WY, FB, TMUS, TSM, SGEN, CME, BA, DGS, ABBV, PFE, VTRS,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, AAPL, VEA, NVS, SBUX, VCSH, VTIP, GILD, VMBS, AZN, TLRY, TLRY, PSX, NVDA, ALGN, T,
- Sold Out: TOTL, BMY, FTA, FTC, DHI, FVD, FXR, QTEC, FDN, FBT, FTCS, DHR, FXO, CTAS, CHTR, CDNS, CBRE, BBY, WRB, FXD, CHKP, FXZ, RSP, IYR, MKC, NVO, ODFL, TROW, ROP, XLV, XLP, XLU, CEF, BNDX,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,071 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.42%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,378 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,030 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 119,270 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 51,401 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76%
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $377.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 965 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.32 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $255.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $869.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $43.41, with an estimated average price of $41.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 79.51%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $121.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 49.60%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $197.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Clorox Co (CLX)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 37.51%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $182.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 126.90%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $283.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 25.14%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $150.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 35.92%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $47.78 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $48.14.Sold Out: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The sale prices were between $63.44 and $68.12, with an estimated average price of $66.11.Sold Out: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $103.17.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.Sold Out: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $59.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.
