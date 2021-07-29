Logo
New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. Buys First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Innovator IBD 50 ET

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
North Andover, MA, based Investment company New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Innovator IBD 50 ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. owns 107 stocks with a total value of $460 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+england+investment+%26+retirement+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc.
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 281,397 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 74,883 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.65%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 59,392 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42%
  4. Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 84,954 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.28%
  5. BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ) - 180,977 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 324,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 223,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $81.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 127,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.39 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $118.45. The stock is now traded at around $116.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 77,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $58.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 110,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $101.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 26,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 128,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 253.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 32,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 84.34%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $80.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 93.16%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 163.93%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Sold Out: Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Innovator IBD 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $42.39 and $47.82, with an estimated average price of $45.26.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. keeps buying
